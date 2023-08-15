Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

The Cracker Barrel - Anthology

Enjoy 4 free to-access columns and this dynamic collection of the latest 24 of 'The Cracker Barrel' columns by Craig Nagel.

2023-cracker-barrel-page-head.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Today at 2:57 PM

This collection of 4 free to-access samples along with the accompanying dynamic anthology of the latest 24 "The Cracker Barrel" columns, is to help our readers find any columns they might have missed, and for nonreaders to experience the joy and fascination of reading longtime Pequot Lakes resident Craig Nagel's thoughtful musings.

"For the past thirty years readers of the former Lake Country Echo — and now PineandLakes Echo Journal — in north-central Minnesota have enjoyed the bi-weekly column by Craig Nagel called 'The Cracker Barrel.'"

"His essays have been photocopied and sent to friends, cut out and taped to the wall or stuck on the refrigerator door, read aloud at various meetings, reprinted in area newsletters and, on occasion, praised or damned in letters to the editor." — craignagelbooks.com

ADVERTISEMENT

The first 4 articles are free to read and enjoy Craig's style and thought. We believe that after sampling Craig's work, you'll want to purchase a PineandLakes.com subscription , become a Member, and get access to all you can of "The Cracker Barrel" to ponder and absorb at your own pace!

Please note: You can find perfect for gifting, bound collections of Craig Nagel’s columns, his books and novel all available at CraigNagelBooks.com.

112121-cracker-barrel.jpg
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Slow learner
Thankfully, somewhere along the way I came to realize how centrally important good friends are.
Nov 21, 2021
 · 
By  Craig Nagel | Columnist
091221-cracker-barrel-2.jpg
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: 'The Passing of the Outhouse'
Sep 12, 2021
 · 
By  Craig Nagel | Columnist
102421-cracker-barrel.jpg
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Tree thoughts
Oct 24, 2021
 · 
By  Craig Nagel | Columnist
052321-cracker-barrel.jpg
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Housing project
May 23, 2021
 · 
By  Craig Nagel | Columnist
081323-cracker-barrel.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: America the beautiful
2d ago
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
073023-cracker-barrel-too-much-stuff.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: The trouble with 'stuff'
Jul 30
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
071623-cracker-barrel-1st-4th.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Fresh start
Jul 16
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
070223-cracker-barrel-mosquito-secret.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Sharing the secret
Jul 2
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
061823-cracker-barrel-building-nest.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Construction zone
Jun 18
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
060423-cracker-barrel-little-secret.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: A little secret
Jun 4
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
052123-cracker-barrel-thoreau.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Eddie’s gifts
May 21
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
Craig Nagel color.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: On regaining balance
May 7
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
042323-cracker-barrel-cosmic-perspective.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: A cosmic perspective
Apr 23
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
040923-cracker-barrel-american-dream.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Rethinking the American dream
Apr 9
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
032623-cracker-barrel-whats-your-story.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: What's your story?
Mar 26
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
031223-cracker-barrel-crumbling-legacy.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: No touchstones
Mar 12
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
022623-cracker-barrel-human-planet.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: The decisive decade?
Feb 26
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
021223-cracker-barrel-selfishness.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: The Art of Selfishness
Feb 12
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
012923-cracker-barrel-winter-reading.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Reading season
Jan 29
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
011523-cracker-barrel-then-what.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Night thoughts
Jan 15
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
010123-cracker-barrel-taming-chickadee.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Taming a chickadee
Jan 1
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
121822-cracker-barrel-heaven-hell.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Heaven and hell
Dec 18, 2022
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
120422-cracker-barrel-grandpas-way.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Grandpa's gift
Dec 4, 2022
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
112022-cracker-barrel-movie-lines.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Memorable lines
Nov 20, 2022
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
110622-cracker-barrel-making-lists.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: A lifelong habit
Nov 6, 2022
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
102322-cracker-barrel-autumn-memories.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Autumn memories
Oct 23, 2022
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
100922-cracker-barrel-puzzlement.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: ’Tis a great puzzlement
Oct 9, 2022
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
092522-cracker-barrel-the-body.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: 'The Body: A Guide for Occupants'
Sep 25, 2022
 · 
By  Craig Nagel

What To Read Next
picklefest.jpg
Community
Growers asked to start pickles for 2024 Pine River Picklefest
8h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2023-last-windrow-page-head.jpg
Community
The Last Windrow - Anthology
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
A close up of the inside of a summer squash plant.
Columns
Finding new recipes before the squash squashes me
1d ago
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
picklefest.jpg
Community
Growers asked to start pickles for 2024 Pine River Picklefest
8h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Community
Crow Wing County DFL Party to host live music variety show
9h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Nisswa Women's Club to meet Aug. 17
10h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
081423-mn-dnr-2023-24-regs.jpg
Local
2023 Minnesota hunting regulations available online
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal