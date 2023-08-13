The Cracker Barrel: America the beautiful

On a recent trip across North Dakota and Montana into southern Idaho, I was astonished once again by the beauty of our United States.

Part of it was the weather: warm and sunny with puffy white clouds floating in an intensely blue sky.

Another part was the geological drama of the land itself: an endlessly fascinating variety of hills and valleys, mountains and mesas, lakes and rivers, fields and prairies, harsh but intriguing deserts.

Then, too, there was the ever-changing palette of colors, ranging from the deep green of farm crops and pine forests to the lighter hues of aspen leaves and tumbleweeds, on to the yellows of sunflowers and reds of rock formations and the play of the rising and setting sun on the lands and waters and buildings and trees.

Partway through North Dakota, I found myself humming the song “America the Beautiful,” and couldn’t get the melody out of my mind. The farther west we went, the larger the horizon grew, giving witness to the “spacious skies” of the song.

Later we drove past what seemed like endless waves of amber-colored grain, and caught our first glimpse of the song’s famed “purple mountain majesties” towering above the fruited plain.

By the time we reached our destination in southern Idaho, I couldn’t help babbling to everyone about how fortunate we all were to be living in a land of such extraordinary natural beauty.

While it’s true that we’ve managed to make certain places in our country ugly and unhealthy, the great bulk of it remains lovely and relatively unspoiled, and worthy of our efforts to keep it that way and to repair the places that we’ve damaged.

Curious about the origin of the song, I did some research and found the music was written by Samuel West and the lyrics by Katherine Bates, a professor of English at Wellesley College.

Bates wrote the words during the summer of 1893, while lecturing at Colorado College, after joining a group that took a wagon and mule ride followed by a hike to the top of 14,000-foot-high Pike’s Peak.

Overwhelmed by the glory of what she saw, Bates drafted all four verses of the song in her notebook.

Given the passage of 130 years since the song was written, some of its lines seem eerily appropriate for our time, especially the final stanzas of the first and fourth verses.

The beauty of our beloved country lies as much in its shared sense of decency and brotherhood as in its natural wonders. Throughout its history, in spite of deep-seated political disagreements, economic downturns, terrorist threats and world wars, America has managed to hold tight to its core belief in democracy — the rule of, by, and for the people.

In my opinion, it is this belief, and our efforts to support and protect it, that lies at the heart of what makes the spirit of America truly beautiful and a fitting match for the wondrous natural beauties that surround us.

