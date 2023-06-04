The Cracker Barrel: A little secret

Let’s start with the obvious: Life isn’t always easy.

Nor, as we learn along the way, is it always fair. Matter of fact, it’s often unfair.

You try your best to be a decent person, mindful of the rights and needs of others, careful not to lose your temper, respectful of the idea that we’re all God’s children.

Then some yahoo cuts ahead of you in line or zips into the parking spot you intended to take or grabs credit for an idea you came up with first and bingo — your face turns red and your blood begins to simmer and you feel like you’re back in kindergarten, ready to scream, “That’s not fair!”

Whatever the trouble, whether caused by others or faced with a formidable disease, most of us have been taught from infancy on to face adversity with determination and a positive attitude. We’re not supposed to lose our tempers or blurt out insults or withdraw into depression.

If the challenge we encounter is life-threatening, we’re encouraged to banish all negative thoughts and plug ahead, like the British, with a stiff upper lip.

But things get trickier when we’re in a close relationship, such as marriage. Many studies confirm that intimate bonds are the most important source of life satisfaction. Unfortunately, nearly half of all marriages eventually fail. Common sense might assume that the cause of such failure might be triggered by an inability to handle life’s adversities.

But increasing evidence suggests the truth is a bit more complicated.

According to research in the field of positive psychology, a discipline founded some years ago by psychologist Martin Seligman of the University of Pennsylvania, thriving couples accentuate the positive aspects of life more than those who stay together unhappily or eventually break up.

They not only cope well during hardship but also make it a point to celebrate the happy moments and work to build more bright points into their lives.

It turns out that how couples handle good news may impact their relationship even more than their ability to support each other under difficult circumstances. Happy pairs also individually experience a higher ratio of upbeat emotions to negative ones than people in unsuccessful partnerships.

One key to a successful bond, the studies indicate, is believing that your partner will be there for you when things go wrong. But psychologist Shelly Gable and her colleagues at the University of California, Santa Barbara, found that romantic couples share positive events with each other surprisingly often, leading the scientists to surmise that a partner’s behavior also matters when things are going well.

While some of these insights may seem obvious, it’s important to remember that psychology has traditionally focused on alleviating deficits, on dealing with “what’s wrong” or abnormal. In an age when every morsel of bad news gets magnified and flung at us on our chosen news source or social media, we’re probably all suffering from varying degrees of negative input.

In any event, the secret is out. If you want a better life, including better relationships, you have to work at choosing to be happy — and then sharing your happiness with those around you.

