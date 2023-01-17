Patriot Perspective: Pequot Lakes Middle School supported by amazing community

Pequot Lakes Middle School is excited to send the class of 2029 to Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minnesota, this week.

This second annual sixth grade field trip is due in large part to the amazing support present in the ISD 186 community.

Let’s start with our funding partners. We are beyond grateful for the overwhelming support demonstrated by these local nonprofit organizations: Knights of Columbus, Pelican Lakes Conservation Club, Ideal Community Service Organization, Whitefish Area Property Owners Association, Crow Wing Power, Nisswa Lions, Pequot Lakes American Legion, Pequot Lakes PTA and our very own Patriot Foundation.

Let’s be reminded that many of these organizations are the same groups that are read aloud each month when our school board reads the long list of donations that have funneled through our district office in support of our schools.

Whether you’re a pull tab player or a hard-working volunteer at a pancake breakfast, we are so fortunate to have a community that is vested in giving back to our schools.

To our parents and guardians, we know that this trip represents potential “firsts” for your child. For some there may be apprehension. This might be the first time your child has left on an overnight trip without a parent.

Other adults might be concerned about how their child is going to do without access to Snapchat or TikTok via their phone.

For some families, this trip might bring excitement. This excursion might represent the first time a child has seen Lake Superior and the 36-plus inches of lake effect snow they have at the facility.

How about viewing constellations without light pollution or doing Kitchen Patrol Duty without complaining?

From rock climbing to high ropes courses framed against the backdrop of beautiful Lake Superior, we’re extremely excited to bring these opportunities forward for our sixth grade students.

Last, we’d like to celebrate our staff and the handful of parent chaperones embarking on the trip with us. Our appreciation surrounding this trip isn’t just about donations of money, it is also about those who are giving of their time and talents on behalf of our sixth graders.

Countless hours and manpower have been put into ensuring this trip goes off without a hitch. PLMS staff and chaperones, we see your commitment and we thank you for it.

As always, PLMS is feeling truly blessed to be a part of this amazing community. Thank you to those who have contributed to our trip. We’ll make sure to share all the amazing stories and images when we get back!

Mike O'Neil is the principal at Pequot Lakes Middle School.