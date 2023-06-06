Patriot Perspective: Facilities planning continues

The Pequot Lakes School Board is continuing to explore options in formulating a long-term facility plan.

The main purpose of the facilities planning process is to ensure that the district has a comprehensive long-range facilities plan in order to be fiscally responsible and to meet the needs of our students.

At the board meeting on May 15, 2023, the school board voted to direct the superintendent to formulate a recommendation for a date, scope, amount, financing and ballot language for a facilities bond election. The school board will spend the next board meetings discussing the recommendation.

Below is an overview of the facility process timeline.

The Pequot Lakes School District published a request for proposals for facility planning. There were two main components of the facilities planning: (1) Facilities Assessment; and (2) Long-Range Facility Plan. March-April 2022: Six firms officially submitted a proposal in response to the RFP. Three firms were interviewed by a district committee of nine people, which included students, staff and community members, and a school board member. After the interview, reference checks and contract negotiations, the school district partnered with ATSR, an architectural and engineering firm.

At the regular board meeting April 17, 2023, the school board received updated cost estimates for the proposed facility improvements and updated financial information. May 2023: At the board work session May 1, 2023, the school board received a report on a Capital Projects Levy option and updated financial information prepared by Michael Hart, PMA director.

Community members are encouraged to visit the district’s website to learn more about the facilities planning process ( www.isd186.org → District → Facilities Study).

Thank you for the continued support of Pequot Lakes School District students.

Kurt Stumpf is the Pequot Lakes School District superintendent.