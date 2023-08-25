Patriot Perspective: Every student receives free breakfast and lunch every day

PEQUOT LAKES — On March 17, 2023, Gov. Tim Walz signed the MN Free School Meals bill into law.

The MN Free School Meals Program provides state reimbursement to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program so that students can have one school breakfast and one school lunch at school per day at no cost.

In simple terms, it means every student receives a free breakfast and lunch everyday!

Even though meals are free for students, it is important for families to complete the Application for Educational Benefits form.

Applications for Educational Benefits determine how much funding your child’s school receives for educational programs and supports.

Additionally, eligible families can qualify for other benefits, including waived deposits for Chromebooks, reduced sports fees, reduced fees for community education programs/classes, as well as reduced fees for early childhood programs/classes.

Forms can be found on the school website (isd186.org>Departments>Food Services) and on the school’s student information system using your Infinite Campus Parent Portal.

Paper versions are available in each school office.

Please fill out a form to help our schools receive funding and possibly qualify your family for additional benefits.

Feel free to reach out to Patty Buell with any questions at pbuell@isd186.org.

Patty Buell is the Pequot Lakes School District food services director.