Patriot Perspective: A great team is key to a successful audit

The Pequot Lakes School District’s annual audit ensures frameworks, regulations and policies and procedures that define the path for operational effectiveness and financial accountability are demonstrated in the work of the district office.

By following the guidelines and managing risk effectively, the likelihood of success increases.

Recently, the district completed the fiscal year 2022 audit and the results are in. A successful audit!

So, what about our success?

Every year a budget is created with the expectation that at the end of the year the actual outcome is within 1%-2% of the budget and the fund balance remains stable at 15%-17%.

The fiscal year 2022 variance comparing final budget to actual for revenue and expense was 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Considering a total budget in the general fund of over $21 million, ending the year within percentages less than a 1% variance is remarkable.

Another positive was the fiscal year 2022 audit produced only one finding — segregation of duties — which is a finding that is most common in smaller school districts. This finding will always be present in a school district our size.

There is a lot that goes into a successful audit, most notably the staff that does the work. Technical skills are essential for what we do every day at work.

We need to know about accounting, finance, process improvement, information technology and cybersecurity, risk management and fraud schemes. Many of our stakeholders don’t understand what we do, how we do it and why it matters to them.

There is greatness within each team member in the district and a commitment to a lifetime of learning, improving and supporting one another is important. Having the right employees who support each other, demonstrate confidence and have positive attitudes is a great place to be.

Jim Collins’ quote — “I don’t really know where we should take this bus. But I know this much: If we get the right people on the bus, the right people in the right seats, and the wrong people off the bus, then we’ll figure out how to take it someplace great” — comes to mind.

Everything done with care and in a way that reflects the high standards that support the vision, mission and values of the district with a team full of optimism, confidence, forward-thinking and open-minded individuals who support and encourage each other is what brings the level up from “good to great.”

Together we must possess or obtain the knowledge, skills and other competencies needed to perform the established responsibilities. When each of us sets high goals and works diligently toward their achievement, we elevate the quality and results of our work.

The results will not only include a satisfying list of achievements now, including an almost perfect audit in fiscal year 2022, but also in the future. We will continue to appreciate the satisfaction that success brings when it is the result of a great team doing the hard work.

Impeccable results are a reflection of a great team! Go Patriots!

Heidi Hagen is the Pequot Lakes School District business manager.