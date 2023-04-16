MOLLETTE: You have a lot to do

Tax Day is April 18th this year and it’s time for you to get all your numbers together and file your taxes. The average American will file the short form that only has two lines on the form. The first line asks the question, “How much money did you make in 2022? The second line says, “Send it to the Internal Revenue Service.”

Don’t you just love all these tax breaks President Joe Biden is giving us? Once again, this week after paying taxes all year I still get to send President Joe another check. It’s never enough. I hope you are getting some money back but our government needs a lot of money. Billions of dollars for Ukraine, money to pay the new 86,000 IRS agents who will be harassing everyone for more. China will go to war to take over Taiwan. How much will this cost us as we obviously are going to be involved. Don’t look for your taxes to become less. Oh, dear Lord, how much more can we afford?

If you have any money left after April 18th you should make plans for Mother’s Day, graduation day, and Memorial Day. This is a lot to think about. Don’t forget mom. I wish my mother were alive so I could take her flowers and buy her dinner. The years pass and we miss our opportunities. Make plans now to celebrate the special moms you may have left.

You may have a child(ren) or grandchild graduating this May. Think about how you might mentor and encourage this special person. It’s not always about money. Maybe you could find a way to spend an hour talking and sharing life experiences. Convey love. Brag about their accomplishments. Let them know that you believe they have a great future. Cast a great dream for them that they can have a great life with some work and focused discipline. Let them know you believe in them. Love goes a long way in shaping the lives of our children, grandchildren, and even our acquaintances.

After this is Memorial Day. Too often we are scrambling the last weekend in May to arrange flowers for the cemetery. Start your plan now. Which graves must be visited and decorated? Budget what you can spend on flowers. Sometimes you can save money buying the flowers and making your own grave decoration. The thought is what counts. You are doing this out of respect and love for what the deceased meant to you and because it’s important to remember them.

On this very important day we take the time to remember the soldiers who gave their lives so that we can have the freedom to enjoy all we do in America. They paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Plan on visiting the grave of at least one man or woman who died in service for our country.

You have plenty to do in the weeks ahead. Make a plan, pace yourself and good luck!

Dr. Glenn Mollette Submitted photo

