MOLLETTE: Stop the invasion - before the ship sinks

Your three-bedroom house might accommodate 10 to 12 guests on holiday weekends, but it’s not easy. Even If you have two bathrooms then shower time has to be coordinated. You enjoy the gathering but after a couple of days you are ready to resume normalcy. America may never resume normalcy. We are now living our new normal.

Millions of people are invading America. They are entering the country anyway they can cross the border. They are paying life savings to thugs to help them navigate the long trips from Central and South America. Some are being used by the Mexican cartel to transport dangerous drugs such as fentanyl into our country. We don’t know who these people are. Many are surely people who just want a better life. How many of these people will come to America to steal, traffic drugs, work for the Mexican cartel and terrorize our country? Who knows because we don’t know anything about these people.

Juarez, Mexico, 12-21-2022: hundreds of migrants wait in front of the wall to be able to turn themselves in to the border patrol in American territory, to request humanitarian asylum. Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com

Our cities and towns are becoming flooded with people who are hungry. They have serious medical needs. They need shelter. They have children who need schools. They need clothes. They need money. Our government has a 32 trillion-dollar debt. The answer has always been to raise the debt limit and borrow more money. Now we are hearing about the potential of the government defaulting which will only wreck our economy, retirement checks, military, stock market and much more. Adding millions of people to our country is only pushing our country into third world status. Poverty, homelessness and people begging for help every day on American streets is only going to grow. I used to love walking on Michigan Ave in Chicago but now such a casual walk is difficult as you have to face an onslaught of hurting, begging people. The same is true for so many other American cities and it’s growing.

Your community is not immune. They have to go somewhere. They will sleep on the steps of your church, your city park, your courthouse and maybe your yard. What will you be able to do about it?

Congress and President Joe Biden must wake up and take a break from their lives of luxury and fix this problem. Washington D.C. has a growing homeless problem. You now have to look over your shoulder and hold on to your wallet if you try to take a casual stroll in DC. Surely, our government sees this problem right in their own faces? Not really, they hide in their gated townhouses or Arlington residences and ignore America’s new normal. Their main priority is reelection, not our problems.

It's time to call for a moratorium on all Southern border entries. We need at least a year to assess and process the masses of people who have already crossed into our borders.

Regardless of the size of any ship it has a limited capacity before it sinks.

