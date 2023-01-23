STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

MOLLETTE: Renting or buying, which is best for you?

There are pros and cons to owning and renting. Choosing depends on your situation and personal preferences.

012323-glenn-mollette-rent-or-buy.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by Dr. Glenn Mollette
January 23, 2023 01:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A retired minister and his wife had never owned a house. They had spent all their married lives living in housing provided by churches. At age 65 they bought a house and financed it for 15 years. They had been frugal and had saved a good down payment. They paid for the house by age 80. The value of the house increased over the years and at age 83 they sold the house and received a very nice check. The money from the sale was enough to help them fund their next ten years in a nice assisted living apartment. While taking on a mortgage at 65 appeared crazy to some it afforded them financial security further down the road.

Many years ago, I bought a modest new house that cost $151,000. I barely scraped together the nearly $30,000 down payment. The house was financed for 15 years. I began the laborious journey of writing a monthly check to the bank. After about eight years, I needed money to pay medical bills and was able to borrow $30,000 against my equity. It was nice that I had the equity because at that time I really needed the cash. Looking back, I would never do that again because it made the actual cost of my house increase to $181,000. For a couple of years, I had two payments to make to the bank. A couple of years later my wife passed. If I had needed to borrow $10,000 against my house, I could have done so to pay for funeral expenses. Fortunately, we had both taken out small insurance policies that covered that cost. Eventually I refinanced and consolidated the mortgages. By the grace of God I still paid for the house in 15 years.

Read more of Glenn Mollette
011023-glenn-mollette-shutterstock-grieving.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Those who are grieving and suffering loss
Regardless of what we do in life we are still confronted by difficulties that often debilitate us.
January 03, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
122822-glenn-mollette-love-yourelf.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Love yourself so you can love others
Love others as you love yourself. If you don’t love yourself, it’s almost impossible to love others.
December 27, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
121922-glenn-mollette-light-and-strength-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Light and strength for Christmas
You stress about all you may not have but what do you have in comparison to those who have nothing?
December 19, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
121322-glenn-mollette-chrsitmas-peace-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Christmas rest and peace?
The main thing is, don’t go crazy this Christmas. Eat a piece of pie - but don’t eat the whole pie.
December 13, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
112922-glenn-mollette-christmas-in-heart.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Christmas is in your heart
Those of us who have lived a few years know that Christmas doesn’t come in a catalog, nor never did. It doesn’t come on Black Fridays or cyber-Mondays.
November 29, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
112122-glenn-mollette-be-thankful-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Have Thanksgiving every day
Living in an attitude of Thanksgiving celebrates the gift of life and every opportunity to live life.
November 21, 2022 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
111422-glenn-mollette-billions-election.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Billions spent on the 2022 election while Americans struggle
Politicians, interest groups, political parties, and Political Action Committees are raising and spending mega millions trying to keep or gain a political seat.
November 14, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
110822-glenn-mollette-thanksgiving.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Thanksgiving and a lifestyle of saying thank you
Many people don’t know how to say thank you, or please
November 08, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette

I don’t like monthly payments or paying rent. For most of us, at some point in our lives there will be a monthly payment of some kind. I’ve lived in apartments on several occasions and even houses furnished to me by congregations I served. I didn’t care for either one. I’m not saying I wouldn’t do it again but my preference is to live in a place that is actually mine for as long as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renting a house or an apartment works for many at different stages of life. Buying a house is tough because it is a major financial commitment. You normally have to come up with 20% of the price to pay down as well as have the income to make the payments. That’s not always easy.

New houses in a nearby neighborhood are presently selling for $400,000. Most of them are modest three to four-bedroom houses. Having enough money to make the down payment and monthly payments is a lot for any person or family.

However, rent is expensive. Depending on where you live you may be paying $800 to $3,000 a month for a small apartment. You don’t have maintenance or property taxes but you’ll also never see that money again. A friend of mine sold her house at age 70 and moved into an apartment complex for people over age 55. She pays rent but she says the landlord treats her well and is timely with upkeep. A landlord who is very untimely with upkeep is very frustrating.

There are pros and cons to owning and renting. Choosing depends on your situation and personal preferences. A landlord can raise your rent and have rules pertaining to pets, painting, and more. However, it may be just exactly what you need. Typically, you don’t want to sink your money into property if you are going to move in three or four years. You might come out ahead if you buy a fixer upper and have the time and money to improve the property. You don’t want to make a bad buy. Buying property that you can’t resell is a bad idea, unless you love it and plan to live there a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep in mind that a big chunk of most American’s wealth is in the house they own. If you pay for it and maintain it you can normally sell it to someone and recoup a lot of your money. You might even make a nice profit.

glenn-mollette.jpg
Dr. Glenn Mollette
Submitted photo

--- --- ---

Contact Dr. Glenn Mollette at GMollette@aol.com. Learn more at www.glennmollette.com Like his facebook page at www.facebook.com/glennmollette

Related Topics: HOUSINGGLENN MOLLETTEMONEY AND FINANCEFAMILY
What To Read Next
A golden retriever wearing a red and white bandana sits in front a red and white farm building
Columns
The insatiable appetite of a normally model golden retriever
Casey is the well-behaved dog that normally stays out of the limelight.
January 23, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
pete-abler-column-head-2.jpg
Members Only
Columns
As I See It: Of mice and men
Columnist Pete Abler talks about similarities between a mouse utopia and the world today
January 21, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pete Abler
012123-last-windrow-timberwolf-chase.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: 'The Last Chase' from an old wolf's perspective
Columnist John Wetrosky shares a tale about this wild creature
January 21, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: How does spending time with God equip us for the week?
"I experienced two epiphanies a week apart that made me realize that far too many people see their faith lives and the rest of their week as distinctly separate," Devlyn Brooks writes.
January 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks