MOLLETTE: Love yourself so you can love others

You can lose about one pound a week if you try. If you don’t try you won’t lose any.

If you need to save some money then you need to pay yourself first. If you have a paycheck coming in then set a goal for $500 a month if possible. Whatever the amount is will grow if you are faithful each week and month of setting money aside. You can always find a place to spend money. Even if you don’t need it, you have it just in case you might.

What do you want to accomplish in 2023? If you do not have a goal of some kind, you will accomplish nothing. Maybe your goal is to just enjoy each day. Enjoy your food. Enjoy your family and friends. Make the best of each ay. These are good goals.

Be good to yourself in 2023. Love others as you love yourself. If you don’t love yourself, it’s almost impossible to love others. Recently we have heard of people committing suicide. They had given up on themselves but wanted to hurt or kill others before they killed themselves. It’s tragic when people so hate themselves that they want to hurt others. If people love themselves more then they won’t have so much venom and hate for others.

One of the tools of the devil is to bring your life down to where you hate all the things you’ve done. He brings it up to you often so you can feel horrible about your life’s mistakes. People often have trouble forgiving themselves so they begin to binge drink, take drugs and hurt themselves to try to deal with their life’s pain. God has forgiveness and hope for all. People don’t always forgive but God forgives As God forgives you then you must work on forgiving yourself, loving yourself and forgiving and loving others. You see, that’s a great formula. God forgives us, loves us and we are to forgive and love ourselves and then offer this same forgiveness and love to others.

In 2023 you might do something different. Maybe you want to embark on an adventure, change careers or just do better with all you have been handed. Often, all we need to do is focus on what we already have to do and do it a little better.

My prayer for our nation in the year ahead is that we might see politicians work together to accomplish worthy goals that will benefit our country. I hope Ukraine can overcome Russia but other countries need to step up to the plate. America cannot fight everyone’s war physically or financially. We must get control of our border. Our nation is being overtaken by millions of undocumented immigrants. Who are these people? Do they all really have noble intentions in America? We must bring back our jobs from China in 2023.

Throughout this year may you have a continuation of what we talk about and pray for during the Christmas season. May it be ongoing every day and may we share it with all along the way. Peace on earth and good will to all people. May you first find it in your life so you can extend it to others.

