Opinion | Columns
MOLLETTE: Light and strength for Christmas

You stress about all you may not have but what do you have in comparison to those who have nothing?

121922-glenn-mollette-light-and-strength-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by Dr. Glenn Mollette
December 19, 2022 03:01 PM
When I was a child at Tomahawk Elementary School in Martin County, Kentucky there were many kids who got little to nothing for Christmas. I had classmates who I would never ask if they got anything for Christmas because I already knew the answer. Some of these kids were just glad to be in school. At school they could receive a free lunch and have access to a bathroom which they didn’t have at home. This also meant they could wash their faces and their hands which was difficult at home especially in the winter months. While most of us didn’t have much, what we did have seemed like a lot to those who had nothing.

This is where you need to stop and think. You stress about all you may not have but what do you have in comparison to those who have nothing? Do you have a place to sleep? Do you have a comfortable bed? Is your house or apartment warm and comfortable? Do you know you will have food to eat on Christmas day? Do you have a television to watch? Do you have a telephone? Do you have a few dollars in your pocket?

121322-glenn-mollette-chrsitmas-peace-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Christmas rest and peace?
The main thing is, don’t go crazy this Christmas. Eat a piece of pie - but don’t eat the whole pie.
December 13, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
112922-glenn-mollette-christmas-in-heart.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Christmas is in your heart
Those of us who have lived a few years know that Christmas doesn’t come in a catalog, nor never did. It doesn’t come on Black Fridays or cyber-Mondays.
November 29, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
112122-glenn-mollette-be-thankful-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Have Thanksgiving every day
Living in an attitude of Thanksgiving celebrates the gift of life and every opportunity to live life.
November 21, 2022 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
111422-glenn-mollette-billions-election.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Billions spent on the 2022 election while Americans struggle
Politicians, interest groups, political parties, and Political Action Committees are raising and spending mega millions trying to keep or gain a political seat.
November 14, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
110822-glenn-mollette-thanksgiving.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Thanksgiving and a lifestyle of saying thank you
Many people don’t know how to say thank you, or please
November 08, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
102622-mollette-halloween-vote-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Halloween – will the real trick or treat be November 8?
Who knows what will happen.
October 27, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
101722-mollette-socialsecurity-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Pay into Social Security now for later
The system was never intended to be your total retirement income, but to many, it’s their only source of retirement income.
October 17, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
glenn-mollette-rising-prices-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Rising prices – one thing you can do
The news has been filled with fear
October 12, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette

I’m very aware there are millions of Americans who are below the financial income poverty level. They have it tough. Our cities are filled with growing numbers of homeless populations. People are sleeping under bridges, overpasses and on riverbanks. Too many of these have met with unfortunate circumstances in life due to bad choices, addictions, unemployment, mental illness, and family issues. The list is never-ending. This doesn’t make their lives any easier. Just because there is a reason for the problems doesn’t make their burdens lighter or unnoticeable. Their reality is still harsh and painful.

Millions more immigrants are coming to America. Where will they sleep? Where will they work? Many of them will work for $8 an hour and work hard but many of them will be homeless or stranded in homeless shelters on government dependence for a long time. Would any of us want to trade places with them? I don’t think so.

Whatever darkness you are facing this Christmas is your reality. Seeing the hurts of others doesn’t make your troubles go away. However, if you can be thankful for the life you have, then maybe Christmas will take on a whole new light.

Look to the most special gift of all this Christmas – the baby in the manger. Shepherds raced to see the baby just as the angels said they would. Wise men came from the east and worshipped him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Mary and Joseph did the best they could as peasant parents of a new baby boy.

Keep the scripture of Isaiah 9:6 handy this Christmas. “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on His shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Price of Peace.

May His peace comfort your heart and be your light and strength through this seasonand every day to come.

glenn-mollette.jpg
Dr. Glenn Mollette
Submitted photo

Contact Dr. Glenn Mollette at GMollette@aol.com. Learn more at www.glennmollette.com Like his facebook page at www.facebook.com/glennmollette

