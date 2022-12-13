Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

MOLLETTE: Christmas rest and peace?

The main thing is, don’t go crazy this Christmas. Eat a piece of pie - but don’t eat the whole pie.

121322-glenn-mollette-chrsitmas-peace-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by Dr. Glenn Mollette
December 13, 2022 01:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Christmas is a good time to catch up on your pumpkin pie eating. Pecan pie seems readily available so this too is a good option. Try to drink one glass of eggnog during the season of joy. Eggnog does have some calories and fat grams but one glass won’t hurt you too bad. I don’t recommend drinking a gallon.

If you had turkey and ham for Thanksgiving, you may have it again for Christmas. There is nothing wrong with repeating the Thanksgiving meal especially if it was good. If it was bad then you might consider something else. The only time of the year that I eat much turkey or country ham is during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. Be careful eating too much of that smoked Turkey and ham because they can be a bit salty. You don’t want to swell up like a balloon on Christmas.

Read more of Glenn Mollette
121922-glenn-mollette-light-and-strength-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Light and strength for Christmas
You stress about all you may not have but what do you have in comparison to those who have nothing?
December 19, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
112922-glenn-mollette-christmas-in-heart.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Christmas is in your heart
Those of us who have lived a few years know that Christmas doesn’t come in a catalog, nor never did. It doesn’t come on Black Fridays or cyber-Mondays.
November 29, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
112122-glenn-mollette-be-thankful-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Have Thanksgiving every day
Living in an attitude of Thanksgiving celebrates the gift of life and every opportunity to live life.
November 21, 2022 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
111422-glenn-mollette-billions-election.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Billions spent on the 2022 election while Americans struggle
Politicians, interest groups, political parties, and Political Action Committees are raising and spending mega millions trying to keep or gain a political seat.
November 14, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
110822-glenn-mollette-thanksgiving.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Thanksgiving and a lifestyle of saying thank you
Many people don’t know how to say thank you, or please
November 08, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
102622-mollette-halloween-vote-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Halloween – will the real trick or treat be November 8?
Who knows what will happen.
October 27, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
101722-mollette-socialsecurity-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Pay into Social Security now for later
The system was never intended to be your total retirement income, but to many, it’s their only source of retirement income.
October 17, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
glenn-mollette-rising-prices-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Rising prices – one thing you can do
The news has been filled with fear
October 12, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette

Christmas should be a relaxing time. If you believe Santa Claus is coming then let him take care of the work. Surely, he will show up. Just ask him to bring dinner when he comes. Make sure he comes in the front door. I don’t know about bringing broccoli casserole down the chimney.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are putting up lights, now is the time to do so. You want to have time to enjoy the lights and the more you string together and cover your house the more electricity you are using. This is turn creates a big electric bill but you are keeping the paychecks going for the utility people.

The main thing is don’t go crazy this Christmas. You don’t have to buy everything. The stores love for you to max out your credit cards but you won’t love it in February and March when you are paying it back. Use commonsense when it comes to the entire season. Eat a piece of pie but don’t eat the pie. Eat a slice of turkey but don’t eat the turkey. Decorate if you wish but you don’t have to spend a week putting up lights. They all have to come back down you know. Spend only what you can afford. If you can’t afford much then don’t press yourself to do what you cannot do.

Christmas is the birthday of Jesus but we often make it a day of bedlam. The birth of Jesus was in Bethlehem. His parents were poor. They had gone to an out of the way town to pay their taxes. There was no place for them to sleep. They slept in a barn and Jesus was born while they were there. Mary laid him in a cow’s trough. They were poor, tired and life was not very easy for Mary, Joseph and Jesus.

Keep in mind that Jesus came to save us from our sins. He came to give us peace. The Bible calls him the Prince of Peace. Most people need some peace and one way to have more peace is to focus on the baby of Christmas. Christ is comfort and peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t always find your peace at church. The church isn’t Jesus. If your church is stressing you out, harping about money every Sunday, and pulling you in ten different directions then you might consider taking a step back and reevaluating.

The season of joy is here. Don’t depend on others to create joy for you. Get alone with God every day and focus on him. You’ll discover a peace and a rest that only He can provide.

glenn-mollette.jpg
Dr. Glenn Mollette
Submitted photo

--- --- ---

Contact Dr. Glenn Mollette at GMollette@aol.com. Learn more at www.glennmollette.com Like his facebook page at www.facebook.com/glennmollette

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSFAMILYGLENN MOLLETTECHRISTMASMONEY AND FINANCE
What to read next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
"There is nothing as humans that we can do to better the Christmas story. Period. ... The rest is just human trappings."
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
122322-pete-abler-christmas-hope.jpg
Members Only
Columns
As I See It: A Christmas of hope
Columnist Pete Abler shares thoughts on Christmas
December 23, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pete Abler
E6B4F82C-4722-47E2-87F6-5F33EB000832.PNG
Columns
Why Scandinavian-heritage Americans eat lutefisk -- with one exception
Katie Pinke reflects on her family's Christmas lutefisk tradition and the one year they didn't follow it.
December 23, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
122022-ask-a-trooper-plow-blade.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What is the legal length allowed for a snow plow blade?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send in your questions.
December 20, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol