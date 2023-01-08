Keep the Fritz Loven Park bridge one lane

I grew up just minutes from an oasis, and I never even knew.

When we were young, my dad would put my sister and me in our little bike trailer and pedal us to the southern tip of Mayo Lake where we would pitifully attempt to skip rocks with our chubby little fingers and giggle at the splash and accompanying ker-plunk. We didn’t go often, but we were always excited by these little adventures.

I’m not sure if my parents didn’t know of its existence or if the couple extra miles were too far for my dad to bike, but despite being just three miles from Fritz Loven Park for nine years of my life, I didn’t learn of its existence until after I had moved from Nisswa to Pequot.

I was on one of those exploratory drives shortly after I turned 16, driving by my childhood home I hadn’t seen in a few years and relishing in the freedom of a license. Friends of mine had mentioned Fritz Loven before, and I knew of its rough location, but I had never visited myself.

Those who have approached the park from the north before will understand the magical feeling that entering the park brings. At first, Ridge Road feels much the same as any other residential street in the year, albeit maybe a bit steeper. But as soon as you pass the sign noting the park as protected forever and enter the narrow, winding road lined by massive pines, you feel as if you’ve been transported into another world.

And then there’s the bridge. If the rustic route didn’t already have an immediate effect on you, the rough one-lane bridge will surely evoke a feeling of adventure and unplaceable nostalgia within you, or at least it does for me.

Despite my love for this park and its bridge, it would be wrong to not acknowledge that the bridge is in poor condition. It was built in 1972, before the park was formally known as Fritz Loven – though the land had been associated with that name for many years – and the most recent bridge inspection shows significant wear and tear, understandable for a steel and wood bridge built 50 years ago.

The bridge needs to be replaced, but the Lake Shore City Council is faced with a difficult decision: pay $352,000 for a new single-lane bridge or $20,000 for a double-lane, state compliant bridge with the rest of the cost being covered by state funding.

Considering the cost difference alone, the second option clearly makes the most sense for the city. However, expanding the bridge to the required 20-foot width to receive state funds would corrupt the magic of entering Fritz Loven and be a disservice to the man for which the park is named after.

It’s surprisingly challenging to find details about the “lovable hermit” who for decades lived on the land that became a park named after him, at least if you’re like me and used to being able to find anything on the internet. Thankfully, the city of Lake Shore conducted an oral history project several years ago, and transcripts from said project are available at Lake Shore City Hall. Though the interviews took place long after Fritz Loven had died in 1976, current and former residents of Lake Shore and surrounding townships were able to share their memories about the man who chose to live off his 80 acres without electricity or water.

Loven would bathe in the Stony Brook, the beautiful creek that still runs through the park. He trapped and hunted and gathered plants for his meals. Though there are many great, comical stories about Loven and his adventurous nature available in the oral history binders at Lake Shore City Council, and I encourage those who are curious to go peruse them to not only learn about Loven but also life in Lake Shore of the past, there was one fact in particular about Loven that stuck out to me.

He truly loved his land. He loved to invite people to come and enjoy his property as he did, offering a picnic area, sharing berries he picked and showing off the numerous trees he planted. There is a story of Loven thanking the family that bought the property north of him for not cutting down the spruce trees he had planted there. When Loven was no longer around, a future property owner cut them down.

Fritz Loven wanted his land to remain a natural place for people to enjoy just as he had, which is why his family sold the land to the city of Lake Shore in 1978. I won’t pretend to know all the nuances of bridge construction and city financing, nor will I assume I can read the mind of a dead man. But from what I know, I can’t imagine that Loven would like the idea of people coming in and cutting down his trees to unnecessarily expand a bridge and hurt the ambiance of his beloved park.

The one-lane bridge honors the spirit of the original bridge Fritz built: a log leaned over the stream, supported by a large stone in the middle, that you had to “put out your hands and tippy-toe across,” as one former resident said. The narrow path reminds you Fritz Loven Park remains a destination for teenagers, a decades-old lover's lane. It conjures the image of the man who bathed in the stream in the summer and frozen Gull Lake in the winter, who fished in the lily pads with a cane pole, who spoke Norwegian to strangers that he regarded as friends when drinking his Michelob at Bar Harbor and who was so beloved by his community that he was donated more clothes and belongings than he had ever previously owned after his cabin burned down.

Now with condos and cabins just down the street from Loven’s beloved park and new construction every year, it is more important than ever to keep the spirit of the land as it once was, to keep it rustic, as undeveloped as possible.

As one past resident said, “(Lake Shore) was a unique community, and I’m afraid that it will be loved to death by those who can now afford to live on the lakes, with no knowledge or curiosity about its past.”

Megan Buffington, Echo Journal reporter, may be reached at megan.buffington@pineandlakes.com. She is a 2021 Pequot Lakes High School graduate who attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.