Grim's Tales: Why we should embrace imperfection

A webcomic I occasionally read called Savage Chickens caught my attention the other day.

The artist talked about the year they waited too long to get a Christmas tree and ended up with the last one on the lot, described as perfectly round and scraggly no matter what they did to reshape it.

He said they called it the tumbleweed and they had a great Christmas in spite of it. What he said last stuck with me.

He said: "I don't remember any of the perfect trees."

I think we strive for perfection in a lot of things, often when perfection isn't absolutely necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around the Christmas season, this is probably even more true for many people for whom a happy Christmas seems to require perfection.

Perfect tree trimming, perfect light display, perfect turkey, perfect sides, perfect gift wrapping, perfect gifts, perfect conversation and perfect smiles in all the photos.

Looking at it that way, is it any wonder people have such mixed or hard feelings about the holiday? That image is impossible!

I think it is human nature for our misadventures to often leave a bigger imprint on us than our seamless experiences. It can be a double-edged sword. It can make the past look worse than it was because we remember the times things went wrong more than we remember the things that went without a hitch.

In that way it's almost a curse, but I think sometimes if we recognize our missteps as minor, even some of those bad memories might become one of those things "we'll look back and laugh about some day."

I think perspective in the moment might be the key to that. I guess we sometimes have to take a few deep breaths and ask ourselves, "why so serious?"

That's not always easy when things aren't working out as well or as fast as we please. I've heard it said (and said it myself) that sometimes you have to laugh, or else you just might cry.

Imperfection makes memorable moments, so we are better off enjoying them in the now when possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to bombard you with quotes or familiar expressions, but it's like the saying: "If you choose not to find joy in the snow, you will have less joy in your life but the same amount of snow."

I think the same is true of imperfection. Imperfection is more abundant than snow, so it's often not worth stressing over.

If we try laughing now, rather than later, we'll remember the imperfection, but not so much the hard feelings.

Just thinking about family time together, I can't help but think about church when I was a kid. I obviously don't remember any of the Sundays that had no drama.

I do remember the Sunday when Brent got sick in the middle of church service, or the Sunday my dad demanded Troy give him the gum he was chewing — and it got caught in my hair while they passed it behind my head.

I remember the time the sermon at the Akeley church was "All the hairs on your head are counted" a mere few days after my mother had shaved Brent and me bald. We were self-conscious at the time because it turns out bald Grimlers have really big heads.

I remember carpooling to church one Sunday with our neighbor, Ed, and I remember returning home after lunch at the old Dairy Queen building and having my last ever bout of car sickness.

I don't really remember much about the routine trips to church, or the times when nothing went wrong. Back then I'm sure at least one of us was pretty upset over our "misfortunes," but today these are stories we tell at family gatherings and laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

We barely remember, much less talk about, the times we went to church without a hitch.

What I remember most about those times is the people who were there. Dad was always at church and as long as we lived under his roof so were all of us siblings.

Mom was there trying to get the gum out of my hair. Ed was there like he always seemed to be back then.

Somehow the imperfection provides us proof that we were even there and eventually those imperfections might remind us of times with those who are no longer with us.

Talk about a silver lining.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.