Grim's Tales: I have a green(ish) thumb

My mother once had a tropical bleeding heart she adored. A friend with much, much more planting and growing expertise warned her it was meant to be an ornamental outdoor plant and would not survive as a permanent houseplant.

Mom got the final laugh on that plant, at least until I inherited it. I reused its pot recently and that had me thinking.

I have never had quite the same talent as Mom when it comes to plant parenting. She could successfully grow some of the most difficult plants.

She was willing to give the college try to keeping a series of myrrh trees at one point. I think we had two or three of the spindly things. I don't think they ever advanced beyond being one single trunk with a set of leaves at the top.

They lasted for months, but they were always just those two leaves before they finally got across their point that they are desert plants, and Backus, Minnesota, is not a desert.

The frankincense tree has proven to be slightly more tenacious, if still very very volatile, having lived for many years in spite of probably a once-a-year, panic-inducing defoliation.

My kumquat tree in my bedroom has finally set its first fruit, though it will likely be lost after a much needed repotting. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Mom's plants often had stories.

Mom moved from place to place for years with the same ponytail plant. She had gotten it as a present back in the day when she used to do cleaning as a side gig. One of her customers at the time, whom she cared deeply for, gave her the plant.

When that woman died, it became one of Mom's treasured plants. When my mother and grandmother decided to live together, this and other various plants went the way of the dodo.

If I recall correctly, when Mom emptied the pot this and other plants occupied, she noted a smell like cleaning chemicals.

If I had to guess, Grandma in her sometimes confused state had taken to keeping the plants Mom was already watering watered. Overwatering can create a sort of ammonia smell.

I inherited plants from Mom as well. I have a prayer plant in my bay window, a Christmas cactus in the kitchen window, and I inherited the frankincense she worked through my college years to keep alive.

We have a tumultuous relationship. Sadly, after years of setbacks and mysterious issues, the tropical bleeding heart finally gave up the ghost this past winter. But it lives on through a healthy vine I had rooted and given to my sister years ago.

It's a funny thing, but these green things can represent so much. The plants we keep in our homes can be symbols of family or friendship. Anyone with aloe or snake plants understands this concept.

There is no shortage of baby aloe plants to gift to friends and family once they get established. The plants can also represent big moves, former homes and more than one person if passed down long enough.

I've killed more plants than I've succeeded with, so for me they can also represent stubbornness and tenacity.

My crowning achievement is a kumquat tree in my bedroom rooted from one that used to live in the Pine River-Backus School District office.

Sure, I've had some close calls, but I have successfully kept this large, tropical fruit tree going for over five years. There's even a tiny green fruit at the end of one of the branches lately, though I was forced recently to perform an overdue repotting, and I suspect some of the foliage and my one kumquat will likely be lost.

In that way, plants are a good reminder of growth too. Sometimes we don't notice the strains of growth immediately and we end up in situations where we have to make sacrifices to thrive and be fruitful.

I don't think that's easy for anyone. I guess I'm lucky the risks and sacrifices this time were probably just some leaves and a single fruit.

But I'd be lying if that doesn't still make me nervous after all I've invested in these plants.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.