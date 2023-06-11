Grim's Tales: Familiar names, familiar places in a book of history

For quite some time I've been aware of a strange foundation on the far corner of my family's historic property.

As long as I've been aware of it, I've known that the building was a schoolhouse. But for the longest time, that's all I knew.

It's a strange shape — not completely square or rectangular with two pits in the inside front corners, the uses of which I have never known. There are walls and footings left, and varying sizes of wall sections here and there around the foundations or in the nearby woods.

Occasionally I look at one strange wall section and can't help but think the perfectly square top could be made into a garden decoration with checkerboard carved into it.

Over the years, additional information has come to light. My aunt, ever the genealogist of the family, said my grandpa, Harry Grimler, used to tell stories of the building burning to the ground at some point.

The details weren't more clear until she asked me to digitize an oral history interview with Grandpa, in which he details many things.

In the recording, the interviewer asks about the area schools. Grandpa mentions how his dad, Great-Grandpa August Grimler, had allowed a schoolhouse to be built on the property. The teachers at the schoolhouse often lived at the Grimler farm with Grandpa August, Grandma Louisa and later Grandpa Harry and Grandma Geneviève.

In the interview, Grandpa said the teacher would wake up around the time he went out to do farm chores and walk to the schoolhouse to stoke the fire before the kids arrived.

One morning, before Grandpa had even had the chance to finish chores, the teacher was already coming back into the yard. Asked what had happened, the teacher told Grandpa the building had burned down overnight.

I thought that was about the last of the information I was likely to learn about the old schoolhouse, but I was in for a surprise.

Within the last couple of weeks, Rae Borst, a member of the Backus City Council, came to the store where I work my second job with a surprising question.

"Who is Harry Grimler in relation to you?" she asked.

Much to my surprise, Rae had recently come across the names "Gus" and "Harry" in a book. It turns out, author Christine J. Howard wrote a series of books based on her mother's diaries.

Howard's "Woman of the Heartland: Rural Upbringing" describes her mother's first year teaching at what she calls the East Badoura School.

While teaching at that school, she said she paid $20 per month for room and board and was always treated to an abundance of food: fresh bread, meat, vegetables and canned goods by her hosts.

She identifies them as Gus and Hilda (wrong name) Grimler, parents of Harry Grimler, someone who worked for Alex McAllister, one of the author's relatives who ran a wiregrass camp where the author's mother lived earlier in the book.

The book includes a photo of the East Badoura schoolhouse, with children in front of it, and includes names and details about the performance of her students and their Memorial Day program they held at the school building.

The book names many familiar names, even identifying who I think may have been my grandmother, well before she had married my grandfather. I've reached out to the author in hopes that I can see the diary pages that mention my relatives, as this book is likely not an exhaustive record of those diary entries.

In the meantime, I'm feeling more encouraged to try again to metal detect near the foundation, since I now have an idea of how old the building was, and what types of things took place there outside of class.

While I'm at it, I might give the rest of the Grimler farm another go. In the past, I've sifted through the trash and nails of that working farm over 100 years old and found silver plated spoons and even a plated copper ring.

My dad thinks that my penny-pinching grandpa and the Depression era children who attended the school there would not have likely lost anything of value.

As someone who could make an Olympic sport of losing things, I know not to underestimate people's ability to drop or misplace things by mistake.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.