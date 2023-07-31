Grim's Tales: A look way, way back

One day a friend in college named Cassandra was talking about a fun trip she took as a part of her Historical Geology class.

The class took a trip toward Duluth, stopping to see geological formations, rock outcroppings and other noteworthy formations so they could discuss what natural events may have resulted in rocks and patterns in that shape.

Part of the trip was to Hill Annex Mine in Calumet, where the class was able to sift through a pile of iron mining tailings dug from a layer of soil dating to the Cretaceous era 66-145 million years ago, when Minnesota was part of the sea.

The coolest find she had was a shark tooth. It reminded me of my childhood.

One of my favorite things at the Scholastic Book Fair or the book orders were a series of books by the same company that came with a magnifying glass and four samples of whatever the book focused on.

I had a few of them, but my favorite was the fossil book, though the fossils later proved to be questionable.

A good friend at the time also gave me a fossil with a cluster of clam shells from the Ohio River. I loved dinosaurs and I loved fossils, but I had forgotten that somewhere along the way.

Cassandra's tooth sealed the deal. I needed to be in that class. Though weather threatened to cancel it, we too went to Hill Annex Mine.

Like Cassandra, I found a shark tooth, the only one in our group. I also found a single chamber of a long-gone marine animal called an ammonite.

Ammonites are almost like a giant snail with a squid stuffed inside. They would shoot themselves around using jets of water. There is a modern relative today called a nautilus.

I also found a small bundle of snails, but that shark tooth was the prize of the day. I always wanted to do more hunting, but the opportunity never arose. Until recently.

I recently had a long overdue vacation — a week away from my home and jobs split between visiting my friend, Courtney, in Red Wing and my friend, Pat, in St. Paul. I had two goals.

My first goal was to go fossil hunting. It turns out Courtney's fiance is a huge rock hound. I had a great deal of entertainment looking at the sample display box he had full of fluorite and various gemstones.

This was great news because that meant someone else would be as excited as me, and that makes everything better.

He had a book that identified a fossil bed that we tried first, but the road was under construction. On top of that, the fossils were embedded in a stone bluff face with a four-lane highway only a shoulder's width away from it.

We chose to go to the ditch I had marked on my phone using online research instead. After about two hours we had collected enough loose fossils to fill maybe a quart baggie for each of us along with larger slabs with groups of fossils.

My best find was a nearly complete quarter sized clam. He managed to find a flat section of sea bed about the size of a saucer with every millimeter covered in some fossil or other.

The ditch on the side of a two-lane highway was full of an ancient coral relative called a bryozoan, gastropods (snails), Brachiopods (clams) and something called a crinoid.

Imagine you have a starfish with a thin, long spinal column attached in the center and on top of that spinal column you attach a sea anemone. That's a crinoid. They looked like plants, but they were strange animals that crawled along the ocean floor like a strange, mobile sunflower.

They were way older than the shark that dropped my tooth from Hill Annex Mine, older even than dinosaurs by about 200 million years. The entire formation from which we were picking was from the Ordovician period over 400 million years ago.

I won't lie, I was hoping to find at least one trilobite, but I knew they were rare in this location. Lilydale has been closed to fossil hunting since a tragedy that killed two children, and the fossil park in Rochester was just too far away.

That means I have another adventure for another day if I really want to claim one of these rare bugs.

My other goal while down there was to catch a giant goldfish from a lake in the suburbs. In 2021, the DNR used electronetting to find and remove 30 goldfish the size of footballs (the biggest was 18 inches), but we only managed to land a single small sunfish at the infested lake.

We caught and released several limits of sunfish at another lake, but no goldfish the whole weekend.

I'm still determined, and I might have to find time to go back in the fall to make that happen. I guess you could say when you don't succeed instantaneously, that means you can afford to save some adventure for another day, and that's not so bad.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.