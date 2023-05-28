From long ago school days to an all-school reunion

PINE RIVER — An all-school reunion! Yippee! I get to see all the kids I had class with, rode the bus with or just hung out with!

But wait — kids? Let me tell you a bit about that.

I’m now 72 years old. I happily graduated from Pine River High School in 1968, promptly marrying my high school sweetheart and moving on with life.

I’m one of the lucky ones. Our marriage has lasted for this past 55 years and we have a wonderful family. And we are fortunate enough to have moved back home to PR in 2016!

This is just one iteration of Pine River's school before the current structure was started in 1961. None of the old buildings remain today. Contributed / Heritage Group North

Many of our classmates were drafted or enlisted in the midst of the Vietnam War. Losing touch with them for so many years, we were not even aware of who had served. They all have stories they could share and we could learn from.

This many years later, it is wonderful to be able to reconnect with them and many others who impacted our lives. That’s what an all-school reunion is about — finding old friends and acquaintances and even making new friends.

It is always amazing to hear what others have done, how they have lived and about their families. It’s not always what you’d expect!

Back in “the day,” we started school at what we referred to later as the old school. The one located on Jefferson Avenue, where there now is a row of townhomes.

It was a beautiful old building and many were sad that it was destroyed. But it wasn’t the first school building in Pine River. In 1897, there was a small log structure used as a school for a few years. It was located near where Tractor Supply is currently.

This was quickly outgrown and a big, white, wood building about where Select Therapy is now located on Barclay Avenue was built in 1903. As big as that building looks to have been, even that was soon outgrown as loggers, farmers and businesses moved into the area.

In 1913, a brick building was erected on Jefferson Avenue. Even that was not sufficient for the area growth and some classes were held in the Cozy Theater and Gilbert Store.

In 1921, a huge brick addition was added onto the front of that building, turning it into what we — kids of the ’50s and ’60s — knew as our school, later to become the grade school, then the “old school.”

At various times in history, the Pine River School District supplemented small buildings by sending some students to other school houses and buildings in the community. Contributed / Heritage Group North

For many years, the fourth and fifth grade classes were bused to the Mildred School and some classes were held in the armory. So by 1961, another school was built. This became the new high school, which is still the high school today.

The “old school” continued to house the grade school classes until 1974. Of course, what we knew of as the new school is now just a small part of the complex group of buildings that now provides space for both Pine River and Backus students.

Pine River and Backus schools were combined in 1990, bringing both faculty and students from the Backus area to Pine River.

In the book "Logsleds to Snowmobiles," there are many photos of early schools, classrooms, activities, teachers and students. A lengthy history is also written there.

If you have not heard of or seen this book, it is a fantastic 600-page history of Pine River, mostly written in 1973.

Just in time for Pine River’s 150th Celebration and All-School Reunion, Heritage Group North has arranged for reprints of this book! It has been out of print for essentially 50+ years and hard to find.

Heritage Group North will have them for sale for $40 at the school during the reunion or email heritagegroupnorth@gmail.com to get your copy.

Also, Heritage Group North is gathering information to make a second edition! If you’d like to update your family or business information, or add a new story, email heritagegroupnorth@gmail.com.

July 6-8, 2023 — Join in the fun throughout town! Parade, Picklefest, car show, quilt show, variety show and many more events, food venues and history to explore. Visit pinerivermn.com or Pine River’s 150th Facebook page for details!

Now as reunions go, we are not sure what to expect! Times have changed, they say. We have relied heavily on social media, word of mouth and alumni sharing with each other to spread the word of this event.

Please check out pinerivermn.com for more information.

In a nutshell, at the school we will have displays, history slide shows, John Rohr movies, tables for class groups to meet and other items of interest. On Friday, July 7, at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 8, at 5 p.m. there will be a variety show including a huge talent lineup with a short skit written specifically for us by Candace Simar.

Tickets are on sale at the chamber or email pr150years@gmail.com. Cost is $8 (free for ages 12 and under). Don’t miss it! Come, enjoy all the old school songs and cheers. Do a little reliving the past! Or just enjoy it for the music and other talent.

In the hallway during the reunion, be sure to check out the history wall. There is a kiosk there also that has digitized yearbooks displayed. The digitization project was done by Heritage Group North and donated to the school where Kevin Furst added it to this display area for everyone to enjoy.

School buildings have changed, technology didn’t even exist, but what a great small-town experience it is to grow up and attend school with the same friends throughout your entire school years. As they say, “those were the best years of our lives."

The oldest section of today's Pine River-Backus School building started construction in 1961with the goal of putting an end to shipping students to different buildings in the Pine River community. Contributed / Heritage Group North

Annette Houg is co-chair of Pine River's 150th Year Committee.