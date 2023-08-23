Finding my way back home

When I moved to Minneapolis nearly a decade ago, I wasn’t sure if I would ever move back. I made that decision after calling the Brainerd lakes region home for most of my life.

At the time, the idea of relocating to a metropolitan area held a particular appeal to me. Seeing new places and experiencing new cultures, these drives had a hold on me as a young adult. The bustle of the Twin Cities seemed to placate those appetites, being its own small melting pot.

But I suppose places change the same way that people do. Minneapolis is a different city now from when I first moved there to attend the University of Minnesota. And my own wants and needs are now different from when I was younger.

So when my living situation changed a few months back, a move seemed inevitable. At first, the thought of coming back to central Minnesota didn’t hold much interest for me. But the more time that I spend here, the more I realize that I’ve made the right choice in coming back.

It’s easy to see that there is a common thread of kindness that ties all Minnesotans together. Whether that comes from collectively surviving frigid winters or getting to enjoy the natural splendor of this state in the summers is hard to say.

But it also becomes apparent to anyone who stays here in the lakes area long enough, that there is something particularly special about this part of the state and its community.

While I have lived in the Cities for the past few years, this place has never stopped being home. However, things have changed here too.

When I was attending Brainerd High School nearly 15 years ago, it looked much different than it looks now. There are places that I remember that are no longer there, existing only in my memories.

Some businesses are gone now. Others have grown. I’ve already met a number of people who have said that the Brainerd area has gotten too big. I guess that remains to be seen.

If the community is able to hang on to its character, then maybe it’s a good thing that more people are able to be a part of it.

As the latest reporter addition to the Echo Journal, I’m excited to learn about the different ways this area has changed and continues to grow. There is a wealth of stories in our communities here, and I consider myself lucky to have the opportunity to dig into them.

As I get more chances to write for the Echo Journal, I am sure you will get to learn more about me as well. Whether that is through me writing about hiking and biking or music and books, I hope to bring some of my own stories back to the community.

Maybe you’ll even find me at one of the local breweries playing trivia or out on the golf courses trying and failing to improve my game.

It seems that the next chapter of my own life is here, writing for the Echo Journal. It is exciting to get the opportunity to grow professionally in the place that I’ve always called home.

I hope that with this job I am able to reconnect with the people of this area, learning more about these communities and possibly more about myself along the way.

Tom Fraki, staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5863 or tom.fraki@pineandlakes.com.