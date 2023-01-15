99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Faith: The fish hook is a symbol of determination and hope

Let’s all fish together to share our hope, peace, grace, forgiveness and love to one another

011523-faith-fishing-hook.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by Pastor Drew Bakken
January 15, 2023 06:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

For the last several years, my brother and I have gone on an ice fishing trip to Lake of the Woods after Christmas Day.

It is a time for us to relax, catch up with each other and catch some fish.

This year, however, was a little different because the fish weren’t biting; instead of hearing the bell in the rattle reel jingling, we were serenaded by the hum of the depth finder!

Read more 'Faith' Columns
010823-faith-jesus-minnesota-nice.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Was Jesus Minnesota nice?
A reflection on tolerance.
January 08, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Troy Nelson
010123-faith-column-god-incarnate.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Incarnation: 'Love comes down'
Jesus chose to come to us as man.
January 01, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Father Matthew Miller
122522-faith-not-christmas-carol.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: The Christmas carol that isn’t
“Joy to the World” has gotten shuffled into the Christmas section of almost all hymnals, despite the fact that it is not in any way a Christmas song
December 25, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Greg Stine
121822-faith-column-advent-candles.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Find joy by placing Jesus first
Joy is found as we honor Jesus first and consider others next
December 18, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Tim Walker
121122-faith-column-advent-thunder.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Advent thunder
Crosslake pastor shares a reflection on John the Baptist - despite whatever storm may come our way, Christ’s unconditional love and grace always provides a shelter and a new beginning
December 11, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Kristin Oltmann
120422-faith-column-time-4-god.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Too many claim they don’t have time for Jesus
But take comfort that Jesus always has room for us
December 04, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Stephen Blenkush
Lifestyle
Faith: A lesson about the Puritans and Pilgrims
There were differences between the two groups, just as there are differences between Christians now.
November 30, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Mark Ford
112422-faith-feasting-mind.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: What’s for dinner?
What are you feasting on in your mind this Thanksgiving?
November 24, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Carrie Espeseth

Ice fishing — some may say that it is like watching paint dry, but for me it is a time to decompress, reflect on the past year and listen to God.

This year, as I watched my lure bobbing up and down on the depth finder, I couldn’t help but think of how powerful one little hook can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look into my tackle box brings to mind a quote from a friend: “A fish hook is designed to catch your eye, rather than an actual fish.”

In fact, the fish hook was and remains a very important symbol in many different cultures — as a symbol of strength, power and determination.

The fish hook also reminds us of our connection to the water, the world and to all the creatures therein.

Why is the fish hook a symbol of determination? Because it takes determination to use a fish hook effectively.

For example, someone might use a fish hook to catch a fish for food or to catch a fish for sport. In either case, the fish hook represents the idea of catching something that is valuable.

In fact, some people believe that when you catch a fish, you are not only feeding your body but also your soul.

For Christians, the symbol of the fish hook represents the idea of “fishing for souls.” This meaning is based on a story from the Bible.

In the Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 4, verse 14, Jesus calls his disciples to put down your nets and come and follow me, for I will teach you how to fish for people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fish hook is also a symbol of hope, as it represents the idea of catching something valuable.

That something of value is me and you, and Jesus calls us all to fish for people. The hook is the good news of Jesus Christ, for it is a message of hope, peace, grace, forgiveness and love.

The world still needs to hear this message in 2023. As 2,000 years ago, 12 young men went fishing for people and hooked the world, we are now called to do the same.

So let’s get out there and fish for people so that the message of Jesus Christ can change their lives as well.

Let’s all fish together to share our hope, peace, grace, forgiveness and love to one another in our community and throughout the world.

Drew Bakken is senior pastor at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

Related Topics: FAITHFAITH COLUMNNISSWACOMMENTARYRELIGION
What To Read Next
011523-cracker-barrel-then-what.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Night thoughts
Columnist Craig Nagel discusses death
January 15, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
011423-last-windrow-tablet-farming.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Thoughts on modern technology
John Wetrosky gives his thoughts on some of the technology of today
January 14, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The divine became apparent in this waiting room
"The Holy Spirit had briefly slipped into the room, and then just as quickly slipped back through the gauzy boundary that separates our daily lives from the holy kingdom."
January 13, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
011323-danecdotes-embrace-winter.jpg
Columns
Danecdotes: When it’s not too cold, go outside and enjoy winter
People love to stay where it's cozy during the winter, but there is plenty to do if you step out
January 13, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan