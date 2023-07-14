Danecdotes: Not goodbye, but see you later

We are just a few weeks away from my ninth anniversary with the PineandLakes Echo Journal.

However, next week’s issue — July 19 — will be my last as an Echo Journal reporter.

This has been such a fantastic way to spend the past fourth of my life. When I started here back in 2014, I was 26 years old and new to the area, holed up in an apartment in Baxter and about a month away from getting married.

Cut to 2023: I am a “veteran” husband now and a father to a big old kindergartner. We have had a house in Nisswa for about seven years, and it is filled with two cats and more toys — both for kids and cats — than I thought was physically possible to own.

I have so many to thank for helping me along these past nine years.

I owe Echo Journal publisher Pete Mohs and editor Nancy Vogt just about everything for taking a chance on me back in 2014. This job has changed my life and helped me put down some roots, and I would say it has been pretty fun about 90% of the time.

My fellow reporters — currently Travis Grimler and formerly Theresa Bourke and Erin (Bormett) Woodiel — and a variety of interns have always made for an interesting work environment, and that has been great.

Lena Richards and Ashley Smith have been a huge help to me by getting photos of the various Pine River-Backus sporting events throughout the years, meaning I can actually spend a few evenings a week at home with the family. A huge thank you to those two for helping me maintain my sanity.

To the coaches, activities directors, athletes and parents who have made my job as a sports reporter easier over the years, I cannot thank you enough. Especially for the ADs and coaches, I know I could be a pain in your neck at times, and I am so grateful to you for never making it seem like that was the case.

Go Patriots, and go Tigers!

To those working in the Pequot Lakes School District and for the city of Breezy Point, you have had to answer hundreds of questions from me over the years, and I truly appreciate the help you have given me.

This is not goodbye though, as I have accepted a job as an advertising representative with the Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal.

So in a way, I am not really going anywhere and I couldn’t be happier about that fact. I love working with the people I work with, and the lakes area is my home.

I didn’t grow up here, but I have reached the point where I can’t imagine living anywhere else. This is where I want to grow old. This is where I want my son to grow up, go to school and make friends.

That said, you will see my byline and photos a lot less now, and unless you are a local business owner, you will certainly be hearing from me a lot less.

So if you have had any part in helping me do the job I have done for almost a decade, all I can say is thank you. Thank you for letting me do the work throughout my late 20s and early 30s. It has truly been the best job of my life.

But as I said, this isn’t goodbye, so I’ll just say, “See you later.”

