Danecdotes: Enjoy these lesser known facts about the United States

Roughly two weeks from now, we celebrate the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and we will eat hot dogs, ride Jet Skis and set off explosives just as the Founding Fathers intended.

Ever the nerd for American history and civics, I’ve found a handful of factoids about our nation, and I thought I would share them with you as we prepare to celebrate the country’s “birthday.”

George Washington’s inaugural address

I get a little grief around the office for writing shorter stories than most. I try to get to the point and don’t like a lot of fluff in my stories, but apparently I’m in good company as the nation’s first and arguably best president gave an inaugural address in 1793 that was just 135 words in length.

To put that in terms of the average newspaper article, that’s roughly three paragraphs.

It is rumored that Washington’s notorious dentures hurt, and he simply wanted to get the speech over with. Whether that is true or not, Washington was never one for grand speeches, preferring to lead by example.

For those curious, the longest inaugural address came from ninth President William Henry Harrison, which was just shy of 8,500 words. He famously died a month later.

Independence Day wasn’t always a day off

Although Americans had celebrated the day informally — and often had an unpaid day off — for several decades, Independence Day was not an official federal holiday until 1938.

Nic Cage stole it for what reason again?

“National Treasure” is a pretty entertaining movie. From a historical perspective, it’s completely ludicrous, but I still enjoy it immensely.

If you haven’t seen it or don’t remember the plot, the movie follows Nicolas Cage as he searches for a long-lost treasure in historically significant U.S. cities with a treasure map that was hidden on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

Of course, there is no treasure map on the back of the Declaration of Independence, but it isn’t blank either.

Want to know what it says?

“Original Declaration of Independence dated 4th July 1776.”

That’s it. Nothing too crazy.

Thanks for nothing, Nic.

President: the deadliest job in the country

Four presidents have been assassinated: Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy. Four more presidents — William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, Warren Harding and Franklin D. Roosevelt — died in office from less violent means.

So that means eight of 46 presidents have died on the job, or roughly 18%. This means that, statically speaking, being president is the deadliest job in the country by a wide margin.

If 18% of people in your line of work died on the job, how quickly would you be looking for another job? The deadliest “regular person” job in the U.S. — logging — has a death rate of significantly less than 1%.

Whenever you’re ready, Canada

One of the 13 articles in the Articles of Confederation — established in 1781 — states that Canada will automatically be accepted into the Union if it requests to join.

Any other nation, colony or territory would need roughly three-fourths of the other colonies to vote them in, but Canada had (has?) a free ticket into the country.

I just don’t think it’s going to happen, but I welcome the idea of more Tim Horton’s restaurants in this country.

Have a safe and happy Independence Day!

