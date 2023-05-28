99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Danecdotes: Be safe behind the wheel

Pequot Lakes' mock crash presentation brings back plenty of unfortunate memories

052823-danecdotes-teen-driving.jpg
Pequot Lakes High School students watch in awe as a classmate is airlifted at a mock crash presentation Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
Opinion by Dan Determan
Today at 6:57 AM

A few weeks back, I had the opportunity to cover a mock crash at Pequot Lakes High School, where students were able to see what poor choices behind the wheel may lead to in a controlled environment.

You could see on the faces of most students that the message was resonating — a single text or social media post, or the decision to drive under the influence of alcohol, can have devastating consequences.

That said, I’m sure there are some out there — young and old alike — who think they are careful enough, or that they will be fine.

I can assure you that bad things can happen behind the wheel of a vehicle, and sometimes bad things do happen. Unfortunately, I know of several examples of what can happen.

A schoolmate of mine didn’t think red lights applied to him. Believe it or not, he was T-boned in an intersection.

A handful of people I know have put vehicles in the ditch. Others have rear-ended people or have been rear-ended themselves.

A person I know is paralyzed from the waist down after taking a curve too fast while under the influence.

I know of three people from my small hometown school and the surrounding area who died in crashes in their teenage years.

Second-hand stories not convincing enough?

Two months after getting my driver’s license, I was feeling bulletproof and driving a little too fast while trying to pass a friend on a gravel road.

I lost control of my car and began fish-tailing — and almost clipped my friend’s vehicle — before rolling into the ditch, stopping with the car upside-down and the roof of it collapsed to just an inch or so from my head.

Thankfully I was the only one in the car, and thankfully I had my seat belt on. My only injury came from crawling out of the overturned vehicle on broken glass, resulting in seven stitches in my elbow. The car was totaled.

In that same week, a young driver in a neighboring town did almost the same thing I did. From what I was told, he did not have his seat belt on. He was not as lucky as I was.

I know most of you already know the potential ramifications of reckless driving, and I know some of you think this can never happen to you. But I promise you, it can. One momentary lapse in judgment by you — or by another driver — can result in some dire consequences.

You may be as lucky as I was if it happens, and you may not. How about we don’t chance it?

Put your phone down while driving. Make sure distractions are kept to a minimum. In the name of all that is good in this world, please don’t drink and drive.

Honestly, doing these things is fairly easy. The ramifications of not doing them may not be.

Dan-Determan-head.jpg

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer

Dan Determan
Opinion by Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
