Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Ask A Trooper: Where can I put my license on my trailer?

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, please send your questions in.

061523-ask-a-trooper-trailer-license.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Today at 1:57 PM

Question: I have a small utility trailer and I keep having to replace my license plate because it gets wrecked or torn off when I am traveling. Can I put it sideways on the wheel fender?

Answer: If the trailer is 3,000 pounds or less gross vehicle weight (GVW) with lifetime registration, the numbered plate or sticker must be adhered to the side of the trailer frame tongue near the hitch.

If the trailer is registered at greater than 3,000 pounds GVW, then the license plate can be displayed horizontally or vertically.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plate must be securely fastened to prevent them from swaying. The person driving the motor vehicle and pulling a trailer shall keep the plate legible and unobstructed and free from grease, dust or other blurring material (dirt, mud, snow, etc.) so that the lettering is plainly visible at all times. It is unlawful to cover any assigned letters and numbers or the name of the state of origin of a license plate with any material whatever, including any clear or colorless material that affects the plate's visibility or reflectivity. This also includes obstructing license plate brackets that block the state of issuance and tabs.

License plates issued to vehicles and trailers must display the month of expiration in the lower left corner of each plate and the year of expiration in the lower right corner of each plate (when the plate is horizontal.)

Read more 'Ask a Trooper'

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).

What To Read Next
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks
June 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Community
'Fast Eddie's' Memorial Car Show set June 17 in Nisswa
June 15, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
logo-antique-snowmobile-club-america.jpg
Local
Antique Snowmobile Club to host summer meeting in Cuyuna area
June 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks
June 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake woman found dead in waters of Cross Lake near her home
June 14, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal