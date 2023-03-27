99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ask A Trooper: What needs to be on my proof of insurance card?

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, please send your questions in.

032723-ask-a-trooper-insurance-card.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Today at 2:57 PM

Question: My son recently got his driver’s license. Does his name need to be on the proof of auto insurance card?

Answer: Minnesota accepts proof of auto insurance on paper or electronically. You son’s name doesn’t need to be listed on the card as long as someone’s is. Talk to your auto insurance agent about adding him to your coverage. Here is what the card must state:

• Insured's name.

• Policy number.

• Policy dates of coverage.

• Make, model, and year of the vehicle being covered.

• Vehicle identification number or at least the last three digits of that number.

• Name of the obligor providing coverage.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_N

