99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ask A Trooper: Is it legal to use collector license plates on a vehicle driven on a daily basis?

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.

020223-ask-a-trooper-collector-plates.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
February 06, 2023 04:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Question: Can a truck with collector plates on it be used in a snow plow business? Is it legal to use collector plates on a vehicle driven on a daily basis?

Answer: Driving a vehicle for general transportation with collector plates on is illegal. It is also illegal to use collector plates for business purposes.

There are several different requirements for "collector" license plates.

ADVERTISEMENT

• The vehicle needs to be at least 20-years-old, or older.

• The owner shall also prove that they also have one or more vehicles with regular license plates.

• The vehicle is owned and operated solely as a collector's item, and not for general transportation purposes.

What are general transportation purposes? To law enforcement, it means the vehicle can be driven to show it but you cannot use it to go to work, school, shopping, and other everyday activities. It is going to be a judgment call on the part of the officer, but the intent of the law is to only use it for fairs, shows, etc., and not as another vehicle for your family.

Read more 'Ask a Trooper'
011723-ask-a-trooper-mirrors.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: My driver's side mirror broke off in an accident. Is my vehicle still legal to drive?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 17, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
011022-ask-a-trooper-flashing-lights.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: A State Trooper is driving toward me with flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over?
Send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 10, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
122722-ask-a-trooper-yellow-speed.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Are those yellow speed signs enforceable?
Send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 03, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
122622-ask-a-trooper-winter-survival.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Am I prepared to survive traveling in a 'life-threatening' winter storm?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
December 27, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
122022-ask-a-trooper-plow-blade.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What is the legal length allowed for a snow plow blade?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send in your questions.
December 20, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

An owner is responsible for maintaining the proper registration on the vehicle. Violations include:

• "Improper use of registration" – a misdemeanor (90 days and/or $1,000 fine).

ADVERTISEMENT

• "Intent to escape tax" – a gross misdemeanor (up to one year and/or $3,000 fine) depending on the situation.

Those using the vehicle for other purposes should purchase the standard Minnesota plates for it.

Below is a list of some of the other common special plates that can be applied for:

Pioneer plates for vehicles made before 1936.

Classic plates for vehicles made from 1925 to 1948.

Collector plates at least 20 years old and made after 1935.

Street rod plates for vehicles made before 1949 or made to look like a vehicle from before 1949.

Classic motorcycle plates for motorcycles that are 20 years old or older.

ADVERTISEMENT

Original Minnesota plates for any collector vehicle OR vehicle 20 years old or older.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205 (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).

Related Topics: ASK A TROOPERPUBLIC SAFETYTRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTION
What To Read Next
020623-pete-abler-customer-service.jpg
Members Only
Columns
As I See It: I'm flustrated!
Columnist Pete Abler shares his thoughts on customer service
February 06, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pete Abler
Tiger-Talk-Eyes.jpg
Columns
Tiger Talk: February is "I Love to Read Month"
"Hockey" is Pine River-Backus Elementary School's theme for the annual celebration of reading so the school teamed up with the boys high school hockey team
February 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Rick Aulie
A thumb with an injury from a knife.
Columns
Thumbs up for first-aid kits
I’ve written many stories over my journalism career about farm injuries and the importance of having first-aid kits in farm shops and tractors, and I plan to start practicing what I’m preaching.
February 06, 2023 05:25 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
020523-grims-tales-Rivanna-River.jpg
Columns
Grim's Tales: What's your Rivanna River?
Even Thomas Jefferson wasn't immune to feeling morose, but we can learn from him
February 05, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler