Ask A Trooper: Is autonomous driving legal in Minnesota?

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, please send your questions in.

Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Today at 10:57 AM

Question: I was wondering, with the ads on television showing people driving with their hands off the steering wheel, is that legal in Minnesota if your vehicle has that capability?

Answer: I believe you are asking about autonomous vehicles, or self-driving cars, which are capable of sensing their environment and operating without human involvement.

Read more 'Ask a Trooper'

Minnesota law states that every driver is responsible for becoming and remaining aware of the actual and potential hazards that exist on the highway and must use due care in operating a vehicle. This would include both hands, one hand or no hands.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).

