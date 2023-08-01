Ask A Trooper: How can I find out any safety recalls on a used vehicle I bought?

Question: I bought a used vehicle a while back. Where can I check to see if there have been any safety recalls on it? Thank you.

Answer: There are several different ways and places to get this information. One place to look is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

NHTSA's recalls look-up tool lets you enter your vehicle identification number (VIN) to quickly learn if your vehicle has a critical safety issue that has not been repaired. It also tells you how to get that repair done for free. You can also download NHTSA’s SaferCar app and enter your vehicle and equipment information. If a recall is issued, you’ll get an alert on your phone.

NHTSA’s recall look-up tool https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

NHTSA’s Safer Car app https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/safercar-app

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).

