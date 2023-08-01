Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Ask A Trooper: How can I find out any safety recalls on a used vehicle I bought?

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, please send your questions in.

080123-ask-a-trooper-vehicle-recall.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Today at 12:57 PM

Question: I bought a used vehicle a while back. Where can I check to see if there have been any safety recalls on it? Thank you.

Answer: There are several different ways and places to get this information. One place to look is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

Read more 'Ask a Trooper'

NHTSA's recalls look-up tool lets you enter your vehicle identification number (VIN) to quickly learn if your vehicle has a critical safety issue that has not been repaired. It also tells you how to get that repair done for free. You can also download NHTSA’s SaferCar app and enter your vehicle and equipment information. If a recall is issued, you’ll get an alert on your phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHTSA’s recall look-up tool https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

NHTSA’s Safer Car app https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/safercar-app

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).

What To Read Next
Baritone Marcus King of Memphis
Arts and Entertainment
Opera 'hits' feature at the Lakes Area Music Festival
6h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
080123-CO-weekly-reports-aggressive-whitetail.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Aggressive young buck on a golf course and illegal campers
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
073123-grims-tales-fossils2.jpg
Columns
Grim's Tales: A look way, way back
22h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080123-CO-weekly-reports-aggressive-whitetail.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Aggressive young buck on a golf course and illegal campers
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
drowning1.jpg
Minnesota
13-year-old girl from Fargo area found dead after possible drowning near Bemidji
17h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
073123-grims-tales-fossils2.jpg
Columns
Grim's Tales: A look way, way back
22h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Three injured in head-on collision in Ideal Township
4d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal