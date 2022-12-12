Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Columns
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ask A Trooper: Can we carry items along with student passengers in a school bus?

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send in your questions.

121222-ask-a-trooper-bus-loading.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
December 12, 2022 03:01 PM
Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students?

Answer: You are not required to pull a trailer. The aisles and access to all emergency exits need to be unobstructed. Items including band equipment would need to be contained so it doesn’t slide around the compartment.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).

