Ask A Trooper: Can we carry items along with student passengers in a school bus?

Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students?

Answer: You are not required to pull a trailer. The aisles and access to all emergency exits need to be unobstructed. Items including band equipment would need to be contained so it doesn’t slide around the compartment.

