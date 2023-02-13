Ask A Trooper: Can my grandchild, who has their permit, practice driving with me?

Question: My grandson turned 15 and got his driving permit. I was wondering if he can practice driving with me? I am very excited and nervous for him. Thank you.

Answer: Congratulations to your grandson on obtaining his permit. My son also just received his permit. It is an exciting time that comes along with responsibility for all.

To answer your question, here is what Minnesota law says:

• The permit holder must have the permit in possession.

• Must be accompanied by and be under the supervision of a certified driver education instructor, the permit holder's parent or guardian, or another licensed driver age 21 or older.

• The supervisor must occupy the seat beside the permit holder.

Please continue to guide this young driver and set the example by wearing your seat belt and avoid any distracted behavior behind the wheel.

