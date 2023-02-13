99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ask A Trooper: Can my grandchild, who has their permit, practice driving with me?

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.

021323-ask-a-trooper-driver-instruction.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
February 13, 2023 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Question: My grandson turned 15 and got his driving permit. I was wondering if he can practice driving with me? I am very excited and nervous for him. Thank you.

Answer: Congratulations to your grandson on obtaining his permit. My son also just received his permit. It is an exciting time that comes along with responsibility for all.

To answer your question, here is what Minnesota law says:

ADVERTISEMENT

• The permit holder must have the permit in possession.

• Must be accompanied by and be under the supervision of a certified driver education instructor, the permit holder's parent or guardian, or another licensed driver age 21 or older.

• The supervisor must occupy the seat beside the permit holder.

Please continue to guide this young driver and set the example by wearing your seat belt and avoid any distracted behavior behind the wheel.

Read more 'Ask a Trooper'
020223-ask-a-trooper-collector-plates.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is it legal to use collector license plates on a vehicle driven on a daily basis?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
February 06, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
011723-ask-a-trooper-mirrors.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: My driver's side mirror broke off in an accident. Is my vehicle still legal to drive?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 17, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
011022-ask-a-trooper-flashing-lights.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: A State Trooper is driving toward me with flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over?
Send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 10, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
122722-ask-a-trooper-yellow-speed.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Are those yellow speed signs enforceable?
Send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 03, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
122622-ask-a-trooper-winter-survival.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Am I prepared to survive traveling in a 'life-threatening' winter storm?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
December 27, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).

Related Topics: ASK A TROOPERPUBLIC SAFETYTRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTION
What To Read Next
4228986+0402_pl-patriot-perspective.jpg
Columns
Patriot Perspective: Donor opportunity – weight room renovations
The Pequot Lakes School District looks to revamp its fitness area
February 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Byron Westrich, Pequot Lake Activities Director
021123-sesquicentennial-farm-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Applications open for sesquicentennial farm recognition
Deadline to apply to Minnesota Farm Bureau is March 6
February 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Agweek April blizzard
Columns
With calving around the corner, memories of April blizzards keep coming back
"With the warmer temperatures and the steady melting, one would think that we'd be breathing a sigh of relief that all will be well by the time that first calf arrives. But — especially after spring 2022, to say nothing of other years passed — we all know better."
February 13, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
021223-cracker-barrel-selfishness.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: The Art of Selfishness
A review of thoughts presented by David Seabury.
February 12, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel