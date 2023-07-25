Ask A Trooper: Can I drive a 'farm' semi across state lines without having a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License)?

Question: Hello, I want to work for a farmer during planting and harvest season driving a semi. I have a valid Class D driver’s license but no Commercial Driver’s License. Can I cross a state line while working for the farmer, Minnesota into North Dakota?

Answer: Yes, as long as you stay within 150 air miles of the farm. If you have additional questions regarding commercial motor vehicles please contact cmvinfo@state.mn.us

Motorists need to be especially alert when they share the road with farm equipment that is often so large and heavy that accelerating, slowing down and stopping take more time and space than other vehicles. These vehicles also have large blind spots for operators and make wide turns and sometimes cross over the center line. All these factors can and do result in serious crashes.

Motorists are urged to:

Slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment. Don’t assume the operator can see you.

Watch for debris dropped by trucks. It’s safer to brake or drive through debris than to veer into oncoming cars or off the road.

Wait for a safe place to pass.

Farm equipment operators should:

Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible.

Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph.

Consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night.

Properly secure your load.

Ensure all lights are clean and fully visible.

Ensure all safety equipment, including brakes and tires, are well maintained.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).

