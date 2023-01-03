99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ask A Trooper: Are those yellow speed signs enforceable?

Send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.

122722-ask-a-trooper-yellow-speed.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
January 03, 2023 03:01 PM
Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I've seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don't say "limit" on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn't illegal but not a good idea.

Answer: The white signs are regulatory signs. Yellow signs are warning and advisory signs. You could see the yellow signs in areas such as curves, winding roads, etc. to help inform motorists about what is safe.

Regulatory –

Red: Prohibits and commands

White: Regulates

Warning –

Yellow: Warns

Yellow-green: Warns and controls pedestrian and bicycle crossings and school areas

Orange: Warns and controls in construction zones

Informational –

Green: Guides and informs

Blue: Describes services for motorists

Brown: Indicates historic, cultural, or recreational sites

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).

