Ask A Trooper: A State Trooper is driving toward me with flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over?

Question: If I am driving down a two lane road and a State Trooper is driving toward me with their flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over?

Answer: When approaching any authorized emergency vehicle equipped with emergency lights, the driver of each other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to and as close as possible to the right-hand edge or curb of the highway clear of any intersection, and shall stop and remain in this position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed, except when otherwise directed by a police officer.