As I See It: We deserve better

An old adage goes something like, “It doesn’t do much good to shut the barn door after the horse is gone.”

In our country, with its bloated governmental bureaucracies at both the federal and state levels, it seems impossible to prevent minor and even major instances of fraud, waste and abuse.

A headline in the July 26 Star Tribune caught my eye. It read, “After fraud, MDE (Minnesota Department of Education) gets investigative muscle.”

The state education department is getting an inspector general who can investigate allegations of fraud, waste and abuse following their abysmal failure in exercising zero oversight that enabled the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud.

The assumption is that without an inspector general with investigative authority, there was no way to identify and mitigate or prevent this fraud.

In my opinion, there wasn’t a shred of analysis and logic applied by any of the elected, appointed and employed people within the Department of Education who processed and approved these applications.

Or, was it the mindset of — we are spending free federal money, so it’s not costing Minnesota anything.

To my knowledge, no one within the department has been disciplined, fired or even reprimanded for their malfeasance; we deserve better.

Looking back to before the 2016 election, I believe the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been conducting blatantly politically motivated investigations. Hillary Clinton waltzed away; former President Trump will not. Nor should he.

However, Hillary should receive the same punishment he gets for the same “crimes” she committed.

The more recent cases involving President Biden and his son, Hunter, have been downplayed, ignored, muddied, muddled, mishandled and any other adjective you can come up with that explains how politicians in “favor” skate while others perish.

The health of our country deserves better.

President Biden’s obvious occasional mental impairment, Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s significantly deteriorating physical and mental health, and Sen. Mitch McConnell’s falls, possible concussion and issues all beg for some nonpolitical method of determining fitness for office.

Doesn’t it seem like an independent medical and mental evaluation (Mayo Clinic?) of the president, vice president, senators and representatives, Supreme Court and other designated court judges should be conducted with 75-80 years of age as a threshold?

We deserve to know.

Illegal immigration and migration is an issue the federal government refuses to address in any meaningful fashion. Apprehension and deportation is one method that is time-consuming, expensive and seemingly ineffective.

No one can predict the long-term effect of this continuing influx, but the border states most affected are being sued by the federal government for their efforts to stem the tide as it were. Inaction is not a solution.

We deserve better.

I strongly suggest every parent with teenage and younger children see the movie, “Road to Freedom,” which exposes some of the many aspects of human trafficking. The liberals of the world and the United States, supported by the media, have roundly criticized this movie.

Ignoring a problem, in which the United States is a major contributor and facilitator, is no way to protect our children and vulnerable adults. Our children are not for sale and our children deserve better!

And that’s the way I see it.

