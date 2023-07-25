As I See It: Some things to think about

We live in a state that appears to be dedicated to becoming the northern Midwest center for abortion.

The laws passed during this year’s legislative session pretty much guaranteed nearly unlimited access to abortions. At the same time, other laws virtually eliminated any public support to agencies and clinics that offered alternatives to abortion.

It’s a war on the unborn in a state that wants to be the best state in the country for children. There’s more irony here than in all the Greek tragedies!

We live in a state where it was once reported that one in seven drivers has had a driving under the influence/intoxication conviction. So, this past session they legalized “recreational” marijuana — a drug that does affect a person’s ability to do many things, including operating a motor vehicle, but does not have any reliable means of identifying the level of impairment.

For certain, an additive to alcohol in some cases. More people will die as a result of this law, but we must respond to the wishes of our citizens and join the rest of the forward-thinking states in our country.

My friends in Colorado and Washington state tell me we will regret this. It will be too late and the “guilty” will play Pontius Pilate.

Many privileges in our society have age requirements as a threshold. To drink alcohol a person must be at least 21. Driving is 15 for a permit; 16 for a license. Voting is legal for 18 year olds.

Some church denominations define the age of reason as 7 — I must interject that many people beyond that appear incapable of critical reasoning. The Hennepin County attorney will not file murder charges against anyone younger than 25, because that is the supposed age when someone’s brain is fully formed.

Meanwhile teenage hooligans, hoodlums and criminals steal and hijack cars, assault and kill people on the street, shoplift and use fireworks as weapons against anyone they wish — in a state and cities that prohibit them — without much fear of being caught and much-less charged for their misdemeanors and crimes.

For punishment to work, it must be proportional to the offense (level of injury/damage not necessarily mitigated by intent), consistent and strong enough to result in a change of behavior. Notice any of that lately?

Now added to this mix is the most confounding and convoluted issue of gender identity. Herein you have the science of biology in conflict with common sense, and a gender mafia that dismisses religious denominations and mental issues of gender versus sex that might be addressed by knowledgeable, sensitive therapy.

These gender advocates fully support medical surgeries that alter a person’s sexual features — aka gender affirming care — and drugs and hormone treatments that are part of the same. And it even extends into the lingua franca of our pronouns.

Even the government is in the middle of all of this as proponents are demanding laws that ensure minors who want this “care” can receive it even in cases of opposition by parents and guardians.

For certain, the state of Minnesota will be leading the charge in the middle of this scientific, moral, cultural, financial (follow the money) and political pit of quicksand — with zero regard for what at least half of the citizens in this state believe. Brings a happy tear to your eye, doesn’t it?

In my not-so-humble opinion, this is an assessment of the things happening today that are a real threat to the moral and social culture of our republic. They are absolutely threats to our freedom of expression, thought and religion — religion being the ultimate target.

That’s the ultimate goal of socialism by the way.

And that’s the way I see it.