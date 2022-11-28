As I See It: Short shots

It’s eight days after the 2022 midterm elections and all the votes have yet to be counted.

If we expect the electorate to have complete confidence in the electoral process, we have to do better than this.

It wasn’t too many years ago when we pretty much knew the results by the next morning. Now with so many different ways of voting and rules on counting the votes, accurate results can be a long time coming — computer glitches notwithstanding.

About 30 minutes ago, one of the major news outlets predicted the Republicans would take control of the U.S. House of Representatives by a narrow margin.

I do have to hand it to the Democrats with the way they inserted abortion and freedom for women into virtually every race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the Supreme Court decision did nothing to outlaw abortion, it didn’t make any difference to the progressive liberal factions. Their actions and activities in trying to make abortion the law of the land are telling of a total lack of respect for life.

On the other hand, the Republican Party better figure out how to identify and prepare better, more-qualified candidates or they will resign themselves to permanent minority status.

Yesterday’s announcement by former President Trump that he will run for president again is not good news. Besides being a polarizing figure, his post-presidency negatives have completely overshadowed his positive accomplishments as president.

I don’t think he can win, but he can keep the conservatives from regaining a good measure of political power.

I heard yesterday that the world population has now passed 8 billion. At the latest climate conference in Egypt, President Biden pledged $375 billion over the next decade toward climate change actions.

That works out to $46.88 for every person on the planet. He also stated that good climate policy is good economic policy.

I’m not sure that works for the taxpayers in the United States.

I understand the international goal is to limit future warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit. If the sun doesn’t cooperate in the amount of energy it sends our way, who ya’ gonna call?

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re going to tackle excess methane too. Can limiting human flatulence be far behind?

I’m tired of “firsts.” Delaware elected its first transgender state senator, and Minnesota has its first transgender representative in the House.

If I’m supposed to feel that we have passed some sort of milestone in social sensitivity, you’re gonna be disappointed.

I don’t much care who is writing our laws as long as they are senators and representatives who care about the welfare of all the people all the time. If they are going to champion their narrow identity, they are going to lose me.

Also, here in Minnesota, now that the DFL is in total control of the state’s legislative and executive branches, they are going to implement “their” programs.

I have a funny feeling it’s going to be one-sided in our state for a while.

Have you ever considered that at some point in the future, a white heterosexual person might qualify as a protected minority?

I am so glad I don’t have to listen to any more election ads for a while. Now, if the open enrollment period for Medicare would mercifully end, I could get back to learning about other disgusting bodily functions, diseases and conditions I don’t have, and reverse mortgages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life is good.

That’s the way I see it.