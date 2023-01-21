As I See It: Of mice and men

In the 1960s a scientist named John Calhoun created what he called a “mouse utopia,” where a group of mice were confined in an environment where they had everything they needed.

They had unlimited food, water, living space, absence of predators and other advantages and amenities. The experiment started with eight mice that began to produce rapidly.

Within four years, the mouse population became extinct through self-annihilation.

Calhoun repeated his experiment multiple times using mice and rats and identified specific periods in the development of their existence. The first period he labeled as “Strive.” During this time the mice established territories and made their nests and reproduced.

Around day 105, a period labeled “Exploit,” he noted rapid population growth, a definite social hierarchy was established, and those with social dominance had more offspring.

At day 315, known as “Stagnation,” population growth slowed, males became feminized, females became more aggressive, taking over male roles. Violence became common, social disorder skyrocketed.

Male mice began to assume female roles and homosexuality emerged. Pedophilia became rampant, female fertility fell and mothers rejected their young.

By day 560 — Death. The population collapses and no young survive.

This doesn’t exactly mirror what is going on in the world today, especially in the developed countries, but there are some striking similarities and comparisons.

As best I can tell at this time, many people have a moral compass that overrides the anti-social, deviant tendencies shown in this mouse utopia study.

On the other hand, some of us who can see interesting parallels to many things going on in our society today are always observing, contemplating and analyzing what is going on in a world that is seemingly turned upside down.

So much has happened in less than a decade — a lot of it after the courts redefined marriage. Once that happened, the floodgates were opened to the point that people can now define themselves as whatever, whoever or however they want. And we are supposed to accept and validate their choices.

Biology (do I hear “science”) is shunted aside to make “gender” a fact instead of an opinion. School and public restrooms were always “safe” from use or exposure to the opposite sex.

Today? Not so. Heck, some elementary schools are holding transgender story hours and presentations. The moral compass is spinning like the Founding Fathers in their graves as they see what has become of the nation they fought so hard to create.

If we lose our moral compass, what do you suppose will happen?

I’ll tell you what will happen. Some women and men in our country will turn themselves further upside down and inside out to make abortion legal everywhere. You don’t have to go any farther than our own state of Minnesota to witness a radical, extreme pro-death agenda.

You might call it pro-choice in some self-serving, sanctimonious lie; I and many others call it pro-death.

If we are unwilling and unable to protect the most vulnerable human lives and sacrifice them on the altars of convenience, affordability, potential birth defects, the wrong sex, color of hair, or just a feeling of misgiving at the moment of birth we are as dead as a society as Calhoun’s Mouse Utopia.

Unless every human life is sacred, no human life is sacred! It’s as simple as that.

That’s the unfortunate way I see it.