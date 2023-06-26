As I See It: It’s OK to be white

Real history is agnostic.

I’m not talking in the religious or nonreligious sense of the word as much as pointing out that a person has to look at history through a clear lens that does not distort actual events and ascribe too much meaning to them beyond that of the time they occurred.

You can analyze history using present-day mores and values — but you have to make it clear that those are your filters — and it doesn’t change history.

Read more of 'As I see It'





We are so sanctimonious, most of us don’t know how to do that.

One of my history professors wasn’t far off the mark when he observed, “The only reason exploration of the world happened is because someone believed they were going to make money out of it.”

That certainly was the case with the Spanish, French, Portuguese and English explorers who were all searching for a shorter route to India and Asia.

At the same time, the Catholic Church had the goal of bringing religion to the native people in other lands.

The original colonists on the Mayflower were financed by, and many were indentured to, individuals and interests back in England. They would pay off the costs of their travel and material support in the new world with items of trade.

That didn’t quite work out as it had been planned. Initial colonist production of food and trade goods was poor. We can thank Miles Standish for introducing a new standard of brutality to the natives.

England, France and Spain also soon found themselves in competition and conflict with each other and often enlisted native tribes in their battles.

The fact that many of the initial and follow-on settlers were Caucasian is an accident of history and not part of any nefarious scheme to exploit and enslave each and every native person or culture with which the settlers came in contact.

If you paid any attention to some modern historical theorists, you would think just the opposite.

The colonial attitude of Europeans in the 16th century was certainly exploit and sometimes enslave — and you can see it in Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Again, the fact that the exploiters were white and thought themselves as superior to the natives is more a footnote than overwhelming proof of anything.

Back to the economic impetus of history. The real problem is greed — pure and simple. If you haven’t noticed in every nation on earth and in every political system, there are some people who are filthy rich and certainly somewhat corrupt.

Don’t the people who are filthy rich seem to have far more power than their numbers would dictate? And the people who are filthy rich around the world are either white, black, brown, tan or something in between.

And strangely, the political class seems to become richer the longer they stay in office. Former president Truman opined, “Show me a man that gets rich by being a politician, and I’ll show you a crook.”

We do have some serious racial problems in the United States, but they are not just caused by white-skinned people; they are perpetuated by greedy, co-opted, corrupted politicians and self-serving bureaucrats who virtually enslave others through ill-conceived and ill-designed policies that ensure poor people of color will remain under-educated, often with fractured family structures, and without the desire or means to improve their situations.

Please, start with the “Great Society,” and measure the progress to date with any logical criteria and you will see what I mean.

You can “go woke.” You can “cancel culture.” You can convince yourself you know everything about the world since long before 1619.

You will not be able to ignore the underlying greed that started it all and keeps it going.

That’s the way I see it.