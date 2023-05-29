As I See It: Let's pretend

The more I look at what’s happening today in the good old USA, the more I conclude we are playing a giant game of let’s pretend — ignoring truth at every turn.

Rene Descartes was a French mathematician, scientist and philosopher who posited, “Cogito, ergo sum.” “I think, therefore I am.”

While other philosophers have discussed the fallacy of that statement many times over, it seems too many in our society have put their own twist on that statement so it now reads, “Cogito, ergo I am anything I say I am.”

In the journals of the American Physiological Society, gender was first introduced into a title in 1982, whereas sex had been used since the early 1920s. “Gender” appears to have been appropriated by some scientists as the politically correct way to talk about sex. Sex is a scientific term; gender is cultural.

So if we follow the science, we have to stop pretending gender is scientific and treat it as a cultural construct.

We pretend men and women are equal. While each are deserving of equal respect, they also have definable differences and inequalities in musculature, brain mass, processing, sexual functions and reproductive roles — to name a few.

So, if a male decides he’s a female and enters an athletic competition and wins due to his superior masculine strength, how can that possibly be fair to the other contestants? Or do equity, inclusion, diversity or some other cultural contrivance overcome fairness?

We pretend we can control the climate. We pretend electricity is the only clean energy that will fix everything and all greenhouse gases will surely be reduced to the overstated goals. Notwithstanding that we haven’t figured out how to produce enough electricity to manufacture everything that’s needed without the energy derived from fossil fuels.

And when this all reaches a crisis state, the folks who were responsible will all be in a senior care facility and immune from criticism.

We pretend government can fix all our problems (even though they are the source of most problems). So right here in Minnesota, the DFL won all three parts of the state government, the Senate by one vote.

In the past, the Senate has saved the state from the lunacy of the left. Not any longer. With the “trifecta” of power — and make no mistake, the left is all about power; brooking no dissent or disloyalty from what were once moderate members — the liberal, progressive agenda is becoming law.

They have taken an $18 billion budget surplus, spent it all and added almost an equal amount to the next biennium budget and then claimed they passed the largest tax cut in state history!

Pretend there is freedom of thought and speech? There is going to be an agency established in the state government that will be collecting data on things deemed to be hate speech or writings, opinions at meetings and lord knows what else, and all this will be in a data base so government officials and politicians will be kept abreast of the social climate of the state.

I can guarantee you this includes things that I and others like me write or say. Anybody can report actions they deem suspicious or harmful — even microaggressions! On the way back to “if mommy is a commie then you gotta turn her in!”

We pretend to be a nation of laws. The FBI massively blundered in the Trump Dossier investigation, becoming a willing participant in a total hoax. And after all the investigations and revelations, no one is punished, no one is going to jail.

And believe me, this was much worse in terms of damage to the fabric of our government than the Jan. 6 riots, which you might compare to the long months of unchecked antifa riots in cities across the nation.

No one with a brain is running the store. Government bureaucrats can get away with far too much while we citizens would be in the hoosegow for about 30 years for similar actions.

We are going downhill. We are no longer the shining light on the hill. Elections matter, but if we don’t stop voting as directed by our oligarchs and unions we are lost.

That’s the way I see it.