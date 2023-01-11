As I See It: Hold on; wait a minute; something's not right!

I apologize for plagiarizing the title from a Garage Logic Podcast segment but it certainly seems appropriate. This absolutely applies in the state of Minnesota and to its current taxation and budgeting policies. It was somewhat suspicious when the state announced an anticipated budget surplus of $7.7 billion in 2021. This year that has ballooned into a $17.6 billion surplus. And the only explanation offered so far is larger than expected income from taxation.

In simple terms, we have been massively overtaxed at the state level. In a weighted comparison (single filer; no dependents or deductions) Minnesota is second behind California. And it is number 5 in income tax alone.

Now, I have a reasonable amount of confidence in the budgeting process used by governments. Various departments predict their funding needs to execute the programs under their purview and provide those to the legislative bodies. The legislators take those requests along with all the other government programs and develop a spending plan – hopefully based on categories – needs, wants, nice to haves, and wishes. Most of the time, the needs get funded and some of the wants – keeping in mind that what you or I may see as a need may not mesh with what anyone else sees as a need.

What scares me the most about the surplus is the process in determining what will happen because of this “golden opportunity…to make Minnesota an even better and fairer and more inclusive and more prosperous state….” The discussions have yet to occur over how much to save, how much to refund to taxpayers, and how much to divide among the many priorities - schools, child care, infrastructure, health care, paid family leave, and the environment.

One thing lost on politicians is that “we the people” earned every penny, nickel, dime, quarter and dollar the government collects in taxes and spends on programs.

On the news a few days ago, someone was pushing for free school lunches in all the public schools. Wonderful, socialist-sounding idea. Makes me wonder how my parents could afford to send three of us to parochial schools at the same time on one income. The fact that our first car was about 10 years old when we got it might have been a factor. I also remember a lot of peanut butter sandwiches in brown paper bags.

The free lunch for everyone idea engendered a thought in my mind immediately comparing it to the recent $250 million scam to feed the children during COVID. Who was minding the store; are we going to give them more money to spend without oversight? In fact, I heard today that a number of those who have been indicted for fraud, are still receiving money for other social programs they are supposedly running. Very interesting.

A government program – especially an overly generous one – once it is started is virtually impossible to stop. And if it becomes ingrained in the society and legislature it will be deemed as absolutely essential so that when the lean years come – as they certainly will – the only solution will be to raise taxes.

The surplus should result in some immediate tax refunds, then permanent tax reductions, including eliminating the tax on Social Security income. A significant amount should be put into an emergency contingency fund, with restrictions that would prevent “manufactured” emergencies. Other real needs include local government aid, addressing homelessness problems, infrastructure across the state, and others. Education funding seems to be an eternal issue, but I wouldn’t give education at any level any additional money until they improve student performance and concentrate on actual education instead of social indoctrination.

How did nearly all colleges and universities in the nation become big businesses (with big business costs for the students) instead of effective institutes of higher learning and education, producing graduates with knowledge and skills critical to the success of society?

“You want fries with that?”, is still an operative question for too many graduates.

That’s the way I see it.