As I See It: A Christmas of hope

Do you ever wonder when Christmas became a celebration?

How did it go from a solemn observance of the birth of Jesus Christ to the current — nearly amoral — spending orgy of buying gifts that are far from reminiscent of the gifts of the Magi or gifts given by early Christian religious and saints as part of their ministry?

A history lesson:

Around 740 BC, the prophet Isaiah wrote, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light. ... For a child is born to us, a son is given us; upon his shoulders dominion rests. They name him Wonder-Counselor, God-Hero, Father-Forever, Prince of Peace. His dominion is forever peaceful.”

Any rational biblical scholar will recognize this as a prophetic prediction of Christ.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Jewish high priests and leaders would never recognize or admit the baby born to Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem of Judea in these most humblest of circumstances was their long-awaited Messiah.

This was especially true because their expectation was for a mighty warrior who would valiantly rescue them from the cruelty of the Roman Empire. But the priests and other Jewish leaders grew tired of his criticism of them and his increasing influence with the people.

Jesus had to die.

But that didn’t stop Christianity from continuing to challenge the Jewish and Roman power structures as evidenced by the next several hundred years of sporadic or systematic persecution.

It wasn’t until after the Roman Emperor Constantine made Christianity the official religion of the Roman Empire that Christianity began to flourish even more.

Beginning with the early church fathers, many attempted to accurately pinpoint the actual day and year of Christ’s birth. What we do know is the first recorded mention of Christmas being observed on Dec. 25 was by a Catholic bishop in 336.

Incidentally, the terms “Catholic” and “Christian” were both used by Ignatius of Antioch much earlier in 110 AD.

The true significance of the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is in the supernatural aspect of opening the door of salvation to all human beings. If you are not open to the actuality, the probability, or even the possibility of a supernatural supreme being, this will all be lost on you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting a long time ago, the secularization and commercialization of Christmas — most notably in the United States — has all but destroyed the meaning of “Glory to God in the highest and and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.” (Gospel of Luke 2:14).

Christmas as a holiday is celebrated in nearly every country on Earth, but it is too often anything but a religious celebration or the acknowledgment of the glory and honor due the observance of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of all mankind.

I am not qualified to enter into a full theological explanation of why He is our savior. Neither am I going to rattle off a laundry list of mankind’s shortcomings and sinful behavior.

I’ll bet if you thought about it for 10 minutes you could easily identify the top 20 without breaking a mental sweat.

I will just point out that our soul — the essence of who we are — will live in eternity. Our life will determine where — remember, “location, location, location.”

As Saint Padre Pio advised, “Hope, pray, and don’t worry.”

Christmas is the basis of hope for all mankind — Christian, Jewish, Islamic, Buddhist, Hindu, agnostic and atheist.

That’s how I see it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merry Christmas, and wishes for a blessed and happy new year.