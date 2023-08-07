Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Ask a Trooper - Minnesota State Patrol

Minnesota Department of Public Safety
By Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Today at 6:57 PM

The 28 latest 'Ask a Trooper' questions and columns are shown below for easy access.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.

Columns
Ask A Trooper: How can I find out any safety recalls on a used vehicle I bought?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, please send your questions in.
6d ago
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What should I check my vehicle for before leaving on a road trip?
Jul 31
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Can I drive a 'farm' semi across state lines without having a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License)?
Jul 25
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Motorcyclists, you must "wear" eye protection
Jul 24
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What things should I have in my car summer travel emergency kit?
Jul 17
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: How far can an object stick out behind a trailer?
Jul 10
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Can my dog ride along while I take my driving road test?
Jun 27
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Where can I put my license on my trailer?
Jun 15
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What are the rules regarding farm equipment using the roadway?
May 9
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Will I get a ticket if I don't have both hands on the handlebars?
May 1
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is my car legal to drive without the plastic bumper cover?
Apr 24
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is autonomous driving legal in Minnesota?
Apr 18
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What can you tell me about trailer hitch and ball sizes?
Apr 11
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What needs to be on my proof of insurance card?
Mar 27
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Are daytime running lights required on vehicles?
Mar 21
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is it illegal for a trailer to have items hanging from the sides?
Mar 14
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Are these colored stickers called 'license tabs' or 'license tags'?
Feb 20
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Can my grandchild, who has their permit, practice driving with me?
Feb 13
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is it legal to use collector license plates on a vehicle driven on a daily basis?
Feb 6
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: My driver's side mirror broke off in an accident. Is my vehicle still legal to drive?
Jan 17
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: A State Trooper is driving toward me with flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over?
Jan 10
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Are those yellow speed signs enforceable?
Jan 3
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Am I prepared to survive traveling in a 'life-threatening' winter storm?
Dec 27, 2022
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What is the legal length allowed for a snow plow blade?
Dec 20, 2022
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Can we carry items along with student passengers in a school bus?
Dec 12, 2022
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: For what road and traffic events should I call 911?
Dec 5, 2022
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Can you share tips for safer winter driving?
Nov 21, 2022
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Do I really have to stop for cattle at a cattle crossing sign?
Nov 14, 2022
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

