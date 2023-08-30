William Edward Duoos (Bill) age 64, passed away December 6, 2022 at his home in Pequot Lakes, MN. Bill was born in Mpls, MN to Richard and Gloria Duoos. He is survived by his former wife Mary, his son Daniel Gjerdahl, his daughter Christie Hagen and two grandchildren Aubree and Caden, his brothers Mike and Joe, and his sister Teresa. Bill was an excellent athlete in high school and college with football being his favorite sport. He loved the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish in the Brainerd lakes area. Bill had a gift with wood working that he used to establish Ideal Cabinets, his custom cabinet business. Bill had to close his business due to Chronic Lyme Disease. Once diagnosed, he actively participated in the study of Chronic Lyme disease. He helped others learn, treat and live with the disease. Bill was preceded in death by his son Brian, his parents Richard and Gloria, and his brother Rick..

A memorial gathering will be held at Kline Funeral Home in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota on Saturday September 9th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

A memorial website can be viewed at https://everloved.com/life-of/william-duoos/