Vincenzo Ciro Sposito Sr., born July 4, 1935, passed peacefully at the age of 87, on March 21, 2023. An immigrant of Napoli, Italy at the age of 19, he spent the next 68 years as a proud American. His journey into America started at Ellis Island on February 2, 1955, where he was sponsored by his older sister, Rachel, and her husband, Harold.

Vince lived the majority of his life in the Minneapolis area, an avid Vikings and Twins fan. If you knew him, you would know he worked hard all his life, loved to dance, play cribbage, sang the most memorable birthday songs, and gave away his famous spaghetti and flowers to those he loved! His love of gardening and people was only surpassed by the love of his five children: Maria Sposito, Salvatore Sposito (Carrie), Carmella Foster (Tim), Loren Sposito, Vincenzo Sposito Jr., along with his eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

If you asked him whether he was Italian or American, without hesitation, he would tell you American, because this country allowed him the opportunity for a good life. Make no mistake he was very proud of his heritage!

Vinny’s last wish…Celebrate his life with us on April 8th from 5 pm to 10 pm at the Pequot Lakes American Legion. Spaghetti dinner (sorry, not his) to be served at 6 pm with dancing to follow. Arrangements with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.