Vera Alberta (Hochstatter) Keep, age 99, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 5, 2022. She was born October 19, 1923, to Ethel (Stephens) and William Hochstatter in Estherville, Iowa. The family moved to the Hackensack area in 1935 and shortly after, moved to Park Rapids, MN.

Vera met the love of her life, Gerald “Mel” Keep of Hackensack, and they married on March 4, 1941. They lived their entire married life in the Hackensack area, raising 2 daughters, Peggy and Patsy. Vera was an excellent seamstress, quilter and gardener, always eager to share her abundant garden produce with friends and neighbors. She worked for many years in the spring at Badoura Tree Nursery where she became friends with many co-workers. In November of 2019, she moved to the Bethany Assisted Living apartments in Brainerd, MN, where she met many new friends and enjoyed games, Bingo and other activities they provided.

Vera is survived by her daughter, Pat (Jim) Puetz of Brainerd; brother, Melvin Hochstatter of Park Rapids; grandchildren: Jodi (Victor) Brammann of Pennsylvania, Kyle (Lena) Richards of Pine River, Amy (Jim) Kalthoff of Brainerd; 8 great grandchildren; 6 great-great granddaughters; numerous nieces and nephews; and special neighbor and friend, Sue Peterson of Hackensack. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Melvin Keep (2012); daughter, Peggy Richards (2004); granddaughter, Krista Richards (1975); siblings: Mildred Freed, Eugene Hochstatter, Lucille Bradshaw and Florrine “Flossy” Kimball.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and workers at Bethany Apartments. Vera enjoyed her new life there and really appreciated every one of you.

Services will be 11 AM on Saturday, December 10, at Union Congregational Church, Hackensack. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private family burial will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery, McKinley Township. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.