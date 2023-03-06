Valerie Nelson

Valerie Robin Nelson, age 62, of Crosslake, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in Crosslake. A Funeral Service for Valerie will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Crosslake Presbyterian Church in Crosslake, MN, at 12:00pm. Friends and family are invited to gather one hour prior to the start of the service at the church and a light lunch will be served following the service.

Valerie was born on August 19, 1961, in Crosby, MN, to Bob and Teddie (Ball) Nelson. She graduated from Humbolt High School in 1979. Valerie met her life-long partner Dan Ross in 1982. In 2001, Valerie and her family moved from St. Paul, MN, to Crosslake, MN. Many people know Valerie through the various bars and restaurants where she worked at in Crosslake, or at Goodwill in Crosslake where she most recently managed. When she wasn’t busy working, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Valerie was preceded in death by her father, Bob Nelson. Valerie is survived by her mother, Teddie Nelson; partner, Dan Ross; children, Danielle (Ricky) Mandeville, Jacob Ross, Michael Ross; grandchildren, Lorelei, Fitzgerald, & Francine Mandeville; siblings, Victoria (Steven) Rangel, Harvey (Brigette) Buchite, Debbie (Dan) LaValle, Rodney (Jean) Buchite, Rob (Pam) Nelson; many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.