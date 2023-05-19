Terry C Steele

Terry Clellie Steele, age 74, died on Friday, May 12, 2023, from bladder cancer while under hospice care at his winter home in Texas.

Terry was born August 25, 1948, in St. Paul, Minnesota and was the son of Robert C. and Lucille H. Steele.

A U.S. Navy Veteran, Terry served on a patrol gun ship and helped build the USS Chehalis. He was an independent over the road truck driver and a plant manager for Resource Recovery Technology (RRT). Terry became a member of the American Legion and went through the ranks of command at Forest Lake and Pine River American Legion (PRAL). He was a commander for four years at PRAL and was a member of the Veterans group 40&8, where he went through the local and state level ranks to represent Minnesota as a Grand Chef of Minnesota and a National Cheminot Officer.

Preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his daughters Sharon Langdon.

Terry is survived by his wife Angela (Schroepfer) Steele; by his two daughters, Renee Dallin and Jacqui (Dietrick Sr.) McKenzie; by his grandchildren Kayla, Lila, Dietrick Jr., Allen, and Alexander; by his brother Robert (Martha); by his nieces, nephews, and many cousins, especially close to Larry, Sandy, and Marilu; and by many friends.

A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held at Forest Lake American Legion, 355 W. Broadway Avenue, Forest Lake, MN 55025 at 1:00 p.m. on June 17, 2023, with a luncheon to follow. Honors and a toast will be held at the Pine River American Legion on June 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.