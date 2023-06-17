Susan Mezzenga

Our beloved mother, sister, and friend Susan A. Mezzenga passed away suddenly on June 14, 2023. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas G. Mezzenga, mother Elizabeth (Bette), Father William, brother Scott and sister Tammy. Susan is survived by her three children, Lucas Mezzenga (Tara), Jessica Parks (Kristopher), and Emily Ligon (Joshua); her nine grandchildren Peyton, Isabella, Landon, Nevada, Lucianna, Jackson, Will, Kinley, and Valen; numerous nephews and nieces; and her brothers Kim Krefft, Kevin Krefft, Mark Krefft, and Mike Costello.

Susan was a strong and resilient woman. At the early age of twelve she moved from Chicago, Illinois to Crosslake, Minnesota where she was raised by her grandparents on the lake. The city girl quickly acclimated to lake and rural life. She attended and graduated from Pequot Lakes High School where she met the love of her life, Tom. She and Tom didn’t waste time and were married in 1969. In 1978, Tom and Sue, with their son, Lucas, moved to Portland, Oregon where Jessica and Emily were born. Entrepreneurship and family brought them back to Crosslake in 1980 when they started Mezzenga Distributing. For twenty-five years Susan performed all finance responsibilities of which three years she served as President of the company after the death of Tom. In 2005, she sold the company and joined the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce as Executive Director until her retirement in 2008. In retirement Susan made countless memories with her family and friends at the lake and traveling to and with her children and grandchildren.

Susan loved her children and grandchildren deeply and was a mother to many others. Her “Let it begin with me” approach to life was one of the many inspirations she shared. She cherished her time reading, having fires, enjoying the lake, and appreciating the sunsets. Above all, Susan lived with profound pride, devotion, and love for Tom and her family, with whom she leaves behind a legacy built on love, courage, resilience, and generosity.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday June 24, 2023, at 12:00pm at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Crosslake. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. A Celebration of Susan’s Life will be held at the Mezzenga Family Home following the service at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Crosslake.