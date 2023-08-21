Shirley Kulla, age 93, of Brainerd and formerly Pine River, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society-Bethany in Brainerd. She was born to C.O. and Grace (Ford) Musselman on April 5, 1930, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. When Shirley was young, the family moved to Longville, MN, where she would grow up. She met and married Frank Kulla in 1948. To their union, two daughters, Jane and Jan Marie were born. Shirley was a homemaker, but also worked for the MN DNR. She loved her garden, flowers and doing yard work. Her passion was her beloved cats. Shirley lived on White Pine Point in Pine River amongst her friends and neighbors for over 40 years. She lived in Pine River until entering the nursing home in Brainerd.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Jane McNamara; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; and daughter, Jan Marie Weidenbach.

Services will be 11 AM on Saturday, August 26, at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Backus.